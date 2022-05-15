Brighton player ratings: Robert Sanchez and Lewis Dunk immense but Pascal Struijk keeps Leeds United's hopes alive

Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Rob Sanchez was in fine form against Leeds United at Elland Road

Leeds almost made a dream start when Joe Gelhardt’s effort following a corner was inadvertently blocked on the goal-line by the face of his skipper Liam Cooper.

But Brighton wasted little time in showing their intentions as they close in on their highest-ever finish in English football by creating two big chances in quick succession.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton took a 21st-minute lead as Danny Welbeck raced on to Yves Bissouma’s pass, comfortably side-stepped Diego Llorente’s challenge and dinked an excellent finish beyond goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds improved after going behind, but trailed 1-0 at half-time to Brighton, with the visitors indebted to a brilliant save from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who kept out Klich’s goalbound shot in the 42nd minute.

With time running out, the home fans sensed it was not to be their day and a section turned on the club’s hierarchy.

A chorus of “Sack the board” rang out as Welbeck missed a golden chance to seal victory for the Seagulls in the closing stages by heading Leandro Trossard’s cross wide.

But in the second minute of added time, Joe Gelhardt evaded several challenges in Brighton’s box and crossed to the far post where Pascal Struijk rose to head home a vital equaliser.