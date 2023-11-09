Brighton player ratings: Three players score a 9 as the Seagulls beat Ajax in Amsterdam

Here is how we rated the performances of Brighton and Hove Albion’s players as the side won 2-0 at Ajax in the Europa League.

The visitors mirrored their 2-0 victory at the Amex on October 26 with this victory in Amsterdam thanks to goals from Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra.

Overall it was a superb performance from Brighton who were in desperate need of a win to boost morale as the side are without a victory in the Premier League since late September.

The Seagulls are currently top of their Europa League with seven points while Ajax, who have had a disappointing start to their league season winning just three from their first 10 games, remain bottom with two points.

1 . Bart Verbruggen: 8 The Dutchman made some clean saves and barely put a foot wrong. Photo: (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Premier League)

2 . James Milner: N/A The adaptable veteran came off after six minutes with an injury Photo: (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

3 . Jan Paul van Hecke: 9 The Dutchman looked comfortable on the ball, even when he was put in awkward situations. He showed glimpses of a superb player who could be vital in the near future. Photo: (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)