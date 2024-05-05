A second half strike from Joao Pedro saw Brighton record their first Premier League win since March 10 and place Aston Villa’s Champions League hopes on hold. The Seagulls delivered a much better performance but had been frustrated by an inspired display from visiting goalkeeper Robert Olsen – in for the injured Emi Martinez – as he denied Pascal Gross, Simon Adingra and Pedro. The Seagulls also saw luck go against them when Gross’ close range effort on 70 minutes was ruled out by VAR for offside. But Adingra, who had been a threat all afternoon, was hauled down in the penalty box by Ezri Konsa on 87 minutes. Pedro saw his spot kick saved but he remained calm to nod home the rebound and seal three points. Here’s how the Albion players rated...