Brighton's Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has this shot saved by Aston Villa's Swedish goalkeeper Robin OlsenBrighton's Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has this shot saved by Aston Villa's Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen
Brighton's Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has this shot saved by Aston Villa's Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen

Brighton player ratings v Aston Villa as two score 8/10 and four 7s

How the Brighton and Hove Albion players rated against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium
By Derren Howard
Published 5th May 2024, 15:59 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 16:26 BST

A second half strike from Joao Pedro saw Brighton record their first Premier League win since March 10 and place Aston Villa’s Champions League hopes on hold. The Seagulls delivered a much better performance but had been frustrated by an inspired display from visiting goalkeeper Robert Olsen – in for the injured Emi Martinez – as he denied Pascal Gross, Simon Adingra and Pedro. The Seagulls also saw luck go against them when Gross’ close range effort on 70 minutes was ruled out by VAR for offside. But Adingra, who had been a threat all afternoon, was hauled down in the penalty box by Ezri Konsa on 87 minutes. Pedro saw his spot kick saved but he remained calm to nod home the rebound and seal three points. Here’s how the Albion players rated...

Surprisingly little to do thanks to an organised defence and a blunt Villa attack. Looked good with the ball at feet and didn't take risks.

1. Bart Verbruggen - 6

Surprisingly little to do thanks to an organised defence and a blunt Villa attack. Looked good with the ball at feet and didn't take risks. Photo: Michael Steele

Good to see him back in the XI and played well alongside Dunk. When's he's fit, he's more than capable of being a regular starter. Dealt well with Watkins

2. Adam Webster - 7

Good to see him back in the XI and played well alongside Dunk. When's he's fit, he's more than capable of being a regular starter. Dealt well with Watkins Photo: GLYN KIRK

One scary moment as Ollie Watkins cut inside him with a sublime first touch. But on the whole rarely troubled and a routine high level display

3. Lewis Dunk - 6

One scary moment as Ollie Watkins cut inside him with a sublime first touch. But on the whole rarely troubled and a routine high level display Photo: Mike Hewitt

Solid at left back and stayed back and allowed Adingra to attack and cause havoc. Brighton looked more solid with him there ahead of the inexperienced Barco.

4. Igor - 6

Solid at left back and stayed back and allowed Adingra to attack and cause havoc. Brighton looked more solid with him there ahead of the inexperienced Barco. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonAston VillaPremier LeagueAmex StadiumChampions League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.