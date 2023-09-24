Brighton player ratings v Bournemouth as super sub scores 9/10 but off-colour striker nets 5/10

Brighton and Hove Albion made it five wins from their first six Premier League matches with a 3-1 win against Bournemouth at the American Express Stadium

It was a huge result for Brighton as they hit back from their painful 3-2 Europa League loss to AEK Athens last Thursday. It leaves Brighton a lofty third in the Premier League with 15 points from six matches, behind leaders Man City and second placed Liverpool.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team had to do it the hard way however as Bournemouth took the lead at Brighton after 25 minutes when Dominic Solanke punished a mistake by home keeper Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton equalised in first-half stoppage-time when Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez glanced Billy Gilmour’s cross into his own net.

De Zerbi sent on substitutes Ansu Fati and Kaoru Mitoma at half-time, and within seconds they combined to put the hosts 2-1 up. Mitoma played a one-two with Fati before superbly sidefooting the ball past Cherries keeper Neto. Mitoma made it 3-1 to Brighton when he headed in Pervis Estupinan’s cross with 13 minutes left.

Here’s how the Brighton players rated...

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Bart Verbruggen 7 Caught out for the first goal but overall a very solid display from the Dutchman. Saved well from Solanke's header

Joel Veltman 6 Always a reliable presence at right back and perhaps should have played against AEK. Did well against his countryman Justin Kluivert. Booked.