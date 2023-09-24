Brighton player ratings v Bournemouth as super sub scores 9/10 but off-colour striker nets 5/10
It was a huge result for Brighton as they hit back from their painful 3-2 Europa League loss to AEK Athens last Thursday. It leaves Brighton a lofty third in the Premier League with 15 points from six matches, behind leaders Man City and second placed Liverpool.
Roberto De Zerbi’s team had to do it the hard way however as Bournemouth took the lead at Brighton after 25 minutes when Dominic Solanke punished a mistake by home keeper Bart Verbruggen.
Brighton equalised in first-half stoppage-time when Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez glanced Billy Gilmour’s cross into his own net.
De Zerbi sent on substitutes Ansu Fati and Kaoru Mitoma at half-time, and within seconds they combined to put the hosts 2-1 up. Mitoma played a one-two with Fati before superbly sidefooting the ball past Cherries keeper Neto. Mitoma made it 3-1 to Brighton when he headed in Pervis Estupinan’s cross with 13 minutes left.
Here’s how the Brighton players rated...