Brighton's Polish midfielder Jakub Moder (R) vies with Manchester United's Argentinian midfielder Alejandro GarnachoBrighton's Polish midfielder Jakub Moder (R) vies with Manchester United's Argentinian midfielder Alejandro Garnacho
Brighton's Polish midfielder Jakub Moder (R) vies with Manchester United's Argentinian midfielder Alejandro Garnacho

Brighton player ratings v Man United as two 8/10s but a painful 5/10 proves costly

By Derren Howard
Published 19th May 2024, 17:51 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 18:23 BST
How the Albion players rated in their final Premier League match of the season against Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 2-0 loss in Roberto De Zerbi’s final match in charge. The Amex Stadium was in fine voice throughout for the Italian’s send-off but it was Erik ten Hag’s FA Cup finalist that took the three points in the warm south coast sunshine. Brighton had played well and looked the most likely to score with Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Pascal Gross all testing Onana in the United goal. But it was Diogo Dalot who opened the scoring on 73 minutes as the full-back capitalised on a mistake by Brighton defender Igor and slotted beyond Jason Steele. Substitute Rasmus Højlund added a late second as his unchallenged run and shot beat Steele. No final day victory for De Zerbi but his warm reception from the crowd underlined a job well done by in the Italian during his two seasons at the club. Here’s how the players rated on the final day of the season...

Recalled to the starting XI and the experienced stopper had very little to do aside from the two goals. First he had no chance but the second he looked a little flat footed.

1. Jason Steele 6

Recalled to the starting XI and the experienced stopper had very little to do aside from the two goals. First he had no chance but the second he looked a little flat footed. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Slotted in nicely at right back and attacked at every opportunity. Perhaps a new found position for the Poland international?

2. Jakub Moder 7

Slotted in nicely at right back and attacked at every opportunity. Perhaps a new found position for the Poland international? Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Led the back line well in Lewis Dunk's absence. Blocked well and confident on the ball. An encouraging end to the season after frustrations with injuries and loss of form.

3. Adam Webster 8

Led the back line well in Lewis Dunk's absence. Blocked well and confident on the ball. An encouraging end to the season after frustrations with injuries and loss of form. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

The Brazilian lost his bearings for United's goal and headed straight into the path of Dalot to slot home. Beaten quite easily for Hojlund's effort too.

4. Igor 5

The Brazilian lost his bearings for United's goal and headed straight into the path of Dalot to slot home. Beaten quite easily for Hojlund's effort too. Photo: Matthew Peters

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Roberto De ZerbiBrightonMan UnitedAlbionPremier LeagueAmex Stadium

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.