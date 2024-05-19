Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 2-0 loss in Roberto De Zerbi’s final match in charge. The Amex Stadium was in fine voice throughout for the Italian’s send-off but it was Erik ten Hag’s FA Cup finalist that took the three points in the warm south coast sunshine. Brighton had played well and looked the most likely to score with Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Pascal Gross all testing Onana in the United goal. But it was Diogo Dalot who opened the scoring on 73 minutes as the full-back capitalised on a mistake by Brighton defender Igor and slotted beyond Jason Steele. Substitute Rasmus Højlund added a late second as his unchallenged run and shot beat Steele. No final day victory for De Zerbi but his warm reception from the crowd underlined a job well done by in the Italian during his two seasons at the club. Here’s how the players rated on the final day of the season...