Brighton player ratings v Manchester United as 'really fantastic' star scores 8/10, two 7s, one 5

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 19th Oct 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 14:59 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion fought back superbly to gain a 1-1 draw Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls were not at their best in the first half and the visitors took a deserved lead on 10 minutes as Grace Clinton fired in at the near post after a pinpoint cross from Celin Bizet Ildhusøy.

Marc Skinner's United had won all their matches without conceding and they would have been further ahead had it not been for a number of good save from Brighton keeper Sophie Baggaley.

United also came close on 15 minutes as Clinton rattled the cross bar from distance.

Brighton, despite not being at their best, so very nearly forced a leveller just before the break as substitute Madison Hayley saw her close range effort well save by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Brighton were more positive after the break and got their reward as Nikita Parris powered home an excellent header against her old club from Thorisdóttir's powerful cross.

Here’s how they rated...

Nikita Parris of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring her team's first goal against Manchester United at Amex Stadium

1.

Nikita Parris of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring her team's first goal against Manchester United at Amex Stadium Photo: Steve Bardens

A really fantastic performance from the goalkeeper. A number of first class saves kept Albion in the match. A great early save down low to deny Miyazawa. No chance with the goal

2. Sophie Baggaley 9

Sophie Baggaley 9 Photo: Matt McNulty

The left-sided defender was under pressure in the first half but tried to link well with Pattinson. Improved in the second half as Brighton attacked with greater determination.

3. Jorelyn Carabalí 6

Jorelyn Carabalí 6 Photo: Mike Hewitt

Solid defensively. Always wants the ball and looks to build from the back. Some difficult moments in the first half but dealt with Terland threat pretty well.

4. Guro Bergsvand 7

Guro Bergsvand 7 Photo: Mike Hewitt

