Brighton player ratings v Manchester United as 'really fantastic' star scores 8/10, two 7s, one 5

The Seagulls were not at their best in the first half and the visitors took a deserved lead on 10 minutes as Grace Clinton fired in at the near post after a pinpoint cross from Celin Bizet Ildhusøy.

Marc Skinner's United had won all their matches without conceding and they would have been further ahead had it not been for a number of good save from Brighton keeper Sophie Baggaley.

United also came close on 15 minutes as Clinton rattled the cross bar from distance.

Brighton, despite not being at their best, so very nearly forced a leveller just before the break as substitute Madison Hayley saw her close range effort well save by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Brighton were more positive after the break and got their reward as Nikita Parris powered home an excellent header against her old club from Thorisdóttir's powerful cross.

Here’s how they rated...

Nikita Parris of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring her team's first goal against Manchester United

Sophie Baggaley 9 A really fantastic performance from the goalkeeper. A number of first class saves kept Albion in the match. A great early save down low to deny Miyazawa. No chance with the goal

Jorelyn Carabalí 6 The left-sided defender was under pressure in the first half but tried to link well with Pattinson. Improved in the second half as Brighton attacked with greater determination.