Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a stunning 4-1 victory against Wolves at Molineux.

Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton a 15th-minute lead with a brilliant solo goal, the Japan midfielder cutting inside and beating three Wolves defenders before sliding the ball beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Two goals inside the first six minutes of the second half, from Pervis Estupinan and Solly March, had the visitors 3-0 ahead.

March struck his second of the game and Brighton’s third in nine minutes to make it 4-0 after being teed up again by the impressive Julio Enciso.

Wolves reduced the deficit in the 61st minute when substitute Hwang Hee-Chan headed home from a corner, with the goal standing after a VAR check.

Here's how the Brighton players rated:

1 . Jason Steele 7 Cracking save when one-on-one with Silva as Wolves broke forward with Albion 1-0 up. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2 . James Milner 6 Booked early on and had to be careful from there on in. Solid at right back and replaced by Joel Veltman on 57. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Adam Webster 6 Great to see him back in the XI. A few shaky moments on the ball but settled in well and sound in the second half. Booked at the end. Photo: Harriet Lander

4 . Lewis Dunk 7 Defended with class as always and linked well with Steele to get the attacks moving. Patient in picking the right pass. Photo: Mike Hewitt