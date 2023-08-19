Brighton player ratings v Wolves as brilliant attacker scores 9/10 and four 8/10s
Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton a 15th-minute lead with a brilliant solo goal, the Japan midfielder cutting inside and beating three Wolves defenders before sliding the ball beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa.
Two goals inside the first six minutes of the second half, from Pervis Estupinan and Solly March, had the visitors 3-0 ahead.
March struck his second of the game and Brighton’s third in nine minutes to make it 4-0 after being teed up again by the impressive Julio Enciso.
Wolves reduced the deficit in the 61st minute when substitute Hwang Hee-Chan headed home from a corner, with the goal standing after a VAR check.
Here's how the Brighton players rated: