Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal at WolvesKaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal at Wolves
Brighton player ratings v Wolves as brilliant attacker scores 9/10 and four 8/10s

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a stunning 4-1 victory against Wolves at Molineux.
By Derren Howard
Published 19th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 17:04 BST

Kaoru Mitoma gave Brighton a 15th-minute lead with a brilliant solo goal, the Japan midfielder cutting inside and beating three Wolves defenders before sliding the ball beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Two goals inside the first six minutes of the second half, from Pervis Estupinan and Solly March, had the visitors 3-0 ahead.

March struck his second of the game and Brighton’s third in nine minutes to make it 4-0 after being teed up again by the impressive Julio Enciso.

Wolves reduced the deficit in the 61st minute when substitute Hwang Hee-Chan headed home from a corner, with the goal standing after a VAR check.

Here's how the Brighton players rated:

Cracking save when one-on-one with Silva as Wolves broke forward with Albion 1-0 up.

1. Jason Steele 7

Booked early on and had to be careful from there on in. Solid at right back and replaced by Joel Veltman on 57.

2. James Milner 6

Great to see him back in the XI. A few shaky moments on the ball but settled in well and sound in the second half. Booked at the end.

3. Adam Webster 6

Defended with class as always and linked well with Steele to get the attacks moving. Patient in picking the right pass.

4. Lewis Dunk 7

