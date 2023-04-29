Brighton and Hove Albion put a painful week behind them in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 Premier League win against Wolves

Roberto De Zerbi’s men had experienced a painful week as they lost on penalties to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final last Sunday, swiftly followed by a 3-1 loss against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

But they put that to bed in fine style. Brighton went 1-0 ahead in the sixth minute through Deniz Undav’s first Premier League goal. Joel Veltman’s low cross from the right was flicked on by Danny Welbeck and German forward Undav slotted home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Albion doubled their lead to 2-0 in the 13th minute when Pascal Gross fired home following a pass from Julio Enciso after Wolves sloppily conceded possession in midfield.

Gross stretched Brighton’s lead to 3-0 with a stunning 26th-minute volley. The German sprayed a pass to Enciso on the left and, after receiving the ball back, unleashed a dipping strike into the right corner after his first touch looped into the air. Albion stretched their lead to 4-0 shortly before half-time when Welbeck headed home Pervis Estupinan’s left-wing cross. Wolves made three half-time substitutions but Brighton extended their lead to 5-0 shortly after the restart when Welbeck claimed his second by curling home from just outside the D. Undav claimed his second of the game with a delightful dinked finish to make it 6-0 to Brighton.

Here’s how the Albion players rated on a memorable day at the Amex...

1 . Jason Steele 7 Fine save to deny Nunes on 23 minutes. Rarely troubled after that and looked clam and composed and good on the ball throughout Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2 . Joel Veltman 7 His cross set up the first goal and a sound performance at right back. Hobbled off in the closing stages and looked in some discomfort. Hopefully not too serious as has been struggling with a hamstring Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Lewis Dunk 8 Just the afternoon he needed. The skipper had little defensive work to do and always controlled in possession. Comfortable day's work. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

4 . Adam Webster 8 Enjoyed his tussle with Costa in the early stages. Excellent for the full 90 minutes and great to see him getting back to his best after injury issues this season Photo: Mike Hewitt