Arsenal dominated for large parts of the first-half and took a deserved lead through Kai Havertz’s lobbed finish. It came from a hopeful ball forward by Jurrien Timber, which was not dealt with properly by Lewis Dunk and Bukayo Saka was able to break clear and set up Havertz.

Albion, who were often pinned in their own box, would have considered themselves fortunate to have only been a goal down at half-time.

However, things quickly went wrong for Arsenal.

In a dramatic start to the second-half, Declan Rice was sent off for a second-bookable offence. It appeared Joel Veltman was set to be in trouble for kicking out at Rice but the Dutchman had his eyes on the ball, which was knocked out of play by the Arsenal midfielder.

The visitors took full advantage with Joao Pedro grabbing an equaliser from close range after Yankuba Minteh’s shot was saved. Minteh was brilliantly played in behind the defence by Lewis Dunk.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Arsenal were still a huge threat – buoyed on by a raucous home crowd. Bart Verbruggen was forced into two brilliant saves to deny Havertz and Saka from point-blank range.

As the clock ticked down, the Seagulls looked the most likely team to find a winner but both sides had to settle for a point – which maintains Fabian Hurzeler’s unbeaten start as Brighton’s manager.

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

2 . Bart Verbruggen - 8 First Premier League appearance of the season after an injury lay-off. Got down well to deny Saka after lovely chipped pass by Odegaard. Important save from Odegaard from close range. No chance of saving Havertz’s lob – didn’t have enough to narrow the angle. Save at his near-post from Trossard. Incredible save to deny Havertz in one-on-one position. Brilliant again to deny Saka’s sliding effort. Surely will be the number one goalkeeper this season. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

3 . Joel Veltman – 7 Had a big task of keeping former teammate Leandro Trossard quiet, which he did well. Vital block as Arsenal tried to counter. Involved in game-changing incident with Declan Rice, which saw the Arsenal midfielder sent off. Taken off with an injury late on, hopefully it was nothing to worry about. Photo: BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images