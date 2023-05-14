Brighton player ratings vs Arsenal: Brilliant ‘new right back’ dazzles with 8/10 and Ben White tormentor shines

Brighton and Hove Albion produced a stunning away performance to all but end Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes at the Emirates Stadium with a 3-0 win.

Manchester City’s 3-0 win at Everton earlier in day heaped the pressure on the Gunners and they are now four points behind City with two games games remaining.

Albion were superb on the day and victory moved them to sixth and boosts their chances of European football next season and provided the perfect response to last week’s painful 5-1 home loss to Everton.

Brighton broke the deadlock after 51 minutes at Arsenal when Julio Enciso headed home from Pervis Estupinan’s cross. Brighton doubled their lead with four minutes left when Deniz Undav lobbed Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to make it 2-0. Pervis Estupinan made it 3-0 for Brighton deep into stoppage time after he fired home. Logan MacLeod was at the Emirates and and here’s how the Albion players rated…

Jason Steele - Nerves of steel. Good distribution for the most part, could have been made to look silly on another day. All part of the high risk/high reward De Zerbi build-up. Made a routine but solid save to deny Garbiel Jesus at his near post. Not tested much by a limp Arsenal and a solid defence in front of him. 7/10

Moises Caicedo - Deployed at right back but stepped into an inverted full-back role in possession to provide an extra body in midfield. Hacked down Martinelli early on which saw the Arsenal talisman have to be subbed off. Provided some quality overlaps. Bullish and tenacious as ever to win the ball back multiple times. The Ecuadorian wall. 8/10

Levi Colwill - Solid afternoon for the young centre back. Supreme confidence playing-out from the back. Man-marking Odegaard at times, keeping the Norwegian relatively quiet. Huge clearance late on to keep Arsenal at bay. Clean sheet. 7/10

Lewis Dunk - Made some vital interceptions to stop two clear goal scoring opportunities. Big tackles. Provided superb protection for his keeper. Deserved clean sheet. Talisman. 7/10

Pervis Estupinan - Goal and assist for the Ecuadorian. Provided the assist for Encisco after an excellent overlapping run and cross. Got on the scoresheet late on to make it 3-0 after following up Undav's strike. Did reasonably well in his defensive dual against Bukayo Saka. 8/10

Pascal Gross - Made a vital tackle to divert Trossard's clear goalscoring opportunity on to the cross bar and over. Played some great little passes in tight areas in the middle of the park. Got the assist for Undav's goal after a successful high press. Experienced and clever performance. 7/10

Billy Gilmour - Screened the backline nicely. Ball retention was good. Nothing too flashy or memorable but that's the nature of his role, to keep the ball. Continues to work his way into De Zerbi's plans. 6/10

Julio Encisco – Talent. Gets you up out of your seat. Wanted to make things happen throughout. Missed a glorious opportunity to put Albion 1-0 up from Mitoma's cross. Made up for his big miss by scoring the all important opening goal with a header from yards out. Limped off injured late on. 7/10

Alexis Mac Allister - Cut a frustrated figure in the first half after being pressed and harassed out of the game. Was much improved in the second half. Went close with a typical 25 yard effort but watched it whistle past the wrong side of the post. 6/10

Kaoru Mitoma - Absolute livewire. Ben White will be having nightmares tonight after being beaten all ends up by the pacey, dribble wizard from Japan. Played a vital role in the opening goal, stretching the play and holding up the ball. Always an outlet. 8/10

Evan Ferguson - Battling performance. Tenaciously got stuck into everything. Held the ball up well using his size and physicality. Won the ball back multiple times with some crunching tackles. No goals today but put in a shift for his side. 7/10

Subs: Danny Welbeck - Came on and wanted to link things up, and that he did. Played some nice one-twos in and around the Arsenal box. Caused problems. 7/10

Deniz Undav - Deniz Undav - Came on and silenced the Emirates with a superb lob over a helpless Ramsdale. Sublime composure. Saw his 25-yard effort followed up by Estupinan to make it 3-0. Needs to keep taking his opportunities when they present themselves. 8/10