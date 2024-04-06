Brighton player ratings vs Arsenal: Three 5s and too many 6s as beleaguered Albion beaten by classy title challengers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A first-half penalty by Bukayo Saka put the away side in control after Tariq Lamptey was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus in the box. There was some controversy as the defender appeared to get a touch on the ball – but followed through on the Brazilian striker.

Albion were still very much in the game and nearly found the net through Julio Enciso, whose superb strike was heading for the top corner when it was brilliantly saved by David Raya.

Arsenal’s formidable defence of William Saliba and Gabriel ensured the Seagulls were unable to create any clear cut chances, though.

Arsenal moved back to the top of the table with a comfortable 3-0 win over a beleaguered Brighton, who face an uphill struggle to achieve European qualification. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The energetic Enciso looked the most likely to player to create a goal but it was his poor pass that led to the second goal for Arsenal. Kai Havertz was the man to put the finishing touch on Jorginho’s cross.

Joao Pedro, Facundo Buonanotte and Ansu Fati were sent on in the hope they could spark a Brighton fightback but it was an Arsenal substitute who killed the game – former Seagull Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium forward’s classy chip beat Bart Verbruggen as he came back to haunt his former side.

Brighton tried in vain to grab a consolation goal but ultimately fell short.

Results elsewhere were less than ideal for Brighton on Saturday, with West Ham and Newcastle both earning narrow wins. This latest loss for Roberto De Zerbi’s side leaves them five points adrift of the Hammers. They have also now been overtaken by Chelsea on goals scored and the Blues have two games in hand.

Here’s how we rated Brighton’s players:

Bart Verbruggen – 7: Superb save to deny Jesus early on. Sent the wrong way by Saka from the penalty spot. Did well to push away the England man’s low cross. Tipped Odegaard’s effort over the bar. Out quickly to clear danger. Beaten by Havertz at point-blank range. Good save from Trossard. But beaten by the former Albion man’s chip for the third goal. Hard to blame the Dutchman for any of the goals, in truth.

Tariq Lamptey – 5: Showed early promise with a good tackle before leading a quick counter attack. Found Enciso with well-weighted pass after great run. Able to carry on after clash with Raya. Penalised for a foul on Jesus in the box. Got a bit of the ball but not enough in the referee’s eyes. Struggled to deal with Arsenal’s lively forwards.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 6: Some important defensive touches and was often there to tidy things up at the back. Was caught playing at right wing when Trossard make it three.

Lewis Dunk – 6: Brilliant pass to Adingra nearly led to an early goal. chance. Barely misplaced a pass but struggled to deal with Arsenal’s dynamic forward line.

Pervis Estupinan – 6: Looking to regain his blistering form after an injury-hit season. Showed signs of his best in the first half with some brilliant work on the ball. Key to counter attacks. Let Saka go but would have been relieved to see Arsenal man miss the target. Thought he had cleared the danger before Enciso gave it back and Arsenal made it two.

Carlos Baleba – 6: The 20-year-old was really good early doors and made life very difficult for Arsenal but the visitors eventually took control. No lack of desire in his play. Powerful strides to get up the pitch but then lost the ball. Booked for cynical foul on Havertz.

Pascal Gross – 5: Not his best game for Brighton. A couple of nice flicks but couldn’t create any chances for his teammates. Fortunate to avoid a booking after uncharacteristic challenge on former teammate Leandro Trossard. Couldn’t quite find Pedro after nice move. Corner didn’t beat the first man – frustrating

Simon Adingra – 6: Energetic but lacking end product. Had a couple of decent efforts on goal. A better pass to Welbeck could have led to a clear cut chance for the veteran striker. Quiet in second half – some nice touches but lacking final ball.

Jakub Moder – 6: Put a low driven effort just wide. Was doing well in the midfield as Brighton frustrated Arsenal early on. His impact faded and was substituted.

Julio Enciso – 6: Spurned a huge effort with Brighton’s first sight of goal. Great effort forced Raya into a save in his top corner. Tame shot on goal at beginning of second half. Volley over the bar. Gave ball away before second goal and didn’t show a great deal of urgency to win the ball back.

Danny Welbeck – 5: Quiet in the first half. Made one good run and should have been found by Adingra. Had his work cut out against the imperious William Saliba

Substitutes:

Joao Pedro – 6: Slipped as he set himself to shoot. Late shot blocked in rare close range chance.

Facundo Buonanotte – 6: Lovely piece of skill on the edge of Arsenal’s box. Tried to inject a bit of energy into the team.