Brighton player ratings vs Arsenal: Three 5s and two 8s as Gunners seal deserved win

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz found the net as Arsenal deservedly beat Brighton, who failed to score in a game for the first time this season.

The Gunners were on top from minute one and should have been leading at half-time – with Bakayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all going close. The home side had 18 shots on goal in the opening 45 minutes.

It was a similar story after the break, with Jesus finally breaking the deadlock in fortunate circumstances. Saka’s corner was met by Jan Paul van Hecke but his defensive header went straight to Jesus at the back post.

Jack Hinshelwood had a tame header on target saved – and Pascal Gross prodded a golden chance wide – during two rare Brighton attacks but it was Arsenal who looked more likely to double their lead against an out-of-sorts Albion.

Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

With Brighton leaving gaps in defence in search of an equaliser, the hosts eventually did get the second goal they craved. Substitute Kai Havertz calmly finished past Bart Verbruggen as injury-time approached.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side – who had two fewer days to prepare for Sunday’s match after playing in the Europa League on Thursday night – barely laid a glove on Mikel Arteta’s side and fell short of achieving their fourth consecutive win at the Emirates.

Here’s how we rated the Brighton players:

Bart Verbruggen – 7: Comfortable saves from Saka, Jesus and Saliba. Pass out was nearly intercepted by Jesus. Rushed out to Saka but couldn't stop the cutback - would have been thankful Martinelli missed. Good save from Martinelli’s shot. Passed it straight to Rice but Van Hecke saved his blushes. Nothing he could have done for the goal. Great diving save at 1-0. Good save to deny Rice. Beaten one-on-one by Kai Havertz as Arsenal sealed the win. Decent save from Smith-Rowe to keep the score at 2-0.

Joel Veltman – N/A: Did okay in his personal battle with Martinelli before he went down hurt. Tried to carry on but fell to the turf again. Replaced by Jack Hinshelwood

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8: Brighton’s best player in the first half – brilliant defensively against a relentless Arsenal forward line. Carried on in the second half with a vital, last ditch tackle to stop Odegaard scoring. So unlucky that his header from resulting corner went straight to Jesus at the back post. Defended well after that moment.

Lewis Dunk – 8: Like van Hecke, he was mostly faultless defensively – one moment when he was nutmegged by Martinelli in the second-half aside. Put his body on the line all afternoon – and was hurt in the most delicate of areas after one powerful Odegaard shot. Got himself back up to clear off the line from resulting corner. Excellent improvisation to chest the ball back to his keeper under pressure in he first half.

James Milner – 5: Struggled, perhaps expectedly, when defending against Saka. The veteran was very fortunate not to be booked after fouling his compatriot. Couldn't control simple pass which went out for a throw and was a t tad sloppy against at the start of the second half. Replaced by Igor after Arsenal took the lead.

Pascal Groß – 6: Kept very quiet in the first-half. A couple of fouls as he tried to win the ball back. One of his always-accurate crosses found Hinshelwood but youngster couldn’t beat the keeper with a header. Nearly made it 1-1 from Mitoma cross – should have done better. Another good cross to Hinshelwood as time ran out.

Billy Gilmour – 6: Was the best player on the pitch against Marseille but struggled to have same authority on the game today, with Arsenal dominating. Some nice passing and tackles. Important block to deny Martinelli.

Simon Adingra – 6: Weaving run forward but not quite on same wavelength as Ferguson. Made Raya work – a rarity in the first half – with a dangerous cross. Pass intercepted but won it straight back. Replaced by Danny Welbeck for final ten minutes.

Adam Lallana – 5: Not offering a great deal to the side with Arsenal dominating the ball. A passenger. Replaced by Facundo Buonanotte.

Kaoru Mitoma – 6: Quiet early doors. Did well to win a foul in the defensive area. Belatedly booked after foul on Saka – Arteta booked for his protests before yellow was given. Went down in the box as Brighton searched for an equaliser but nothing was given. Brilliant cross to Gross deserved a goal.

Evan Ferguson – 5: Kept very quiet up top. No chances of note. Defending from the front. Replaced by Joao Pedro after Arsenal opened the scoring.

Subs

Jack Hinshelwood – 6: A tough test for the youngster up against Martinelli. The Brazilian won the battle, you would say. Hinshelwood couldn’t generate enough power with his header – Brighton’s only effort on target. Had another headed chance but couldn’t connect with Gross’ cross this time.

Igor Julio – 6: Unlucky not to start after good performances lately.Came on with Brighton chasing the game. Did his individual jobs well.

Joao Pedro – 6: Pass aiming for Adingra too heavy and went out of play. Nice pass to Mitoma before Gross chance. Shot blocked.

Facundo Buonanotte – 5: Went down a tad dramatically after tackle by Saliba – Arsenal fans on his back. Didn’t offer much in an attacking sense.