Danny Welbeck scored off the bench as in-form Brighton closed the gap on the Premier League top five to one point, with a 2-1 win over high-flying Bournemouth, at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton deservedly took the lead through Joao Pedro's 12th minute penalty. The Brazilian, who was fouled by Kepa, picked himself up and sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Albion started where they left off at Southampton with some brilliant attacking football. Diego Gomez was very impressive so far on his full debut and was unlucky not to have an assist to his name with a defence-spitting pass to Kaoru Mitoma – who couldn’t quite find the corner with his finish.

Brighton were, however, a bit shaky at the back and Bournemouth were a constant threat. The Seagulls looked dangerous on the counter attack and nearly doubled their lead when Mitoma hit the inside of the post.

The visitors were the better team after the break and were able to keep Brighton’s key players quiet. They got a deserved equaliser when Justin Kluivert picked out the top corner in superb style. It was a beauty of a goal which Brighton could have done little to prevent.

Albion were looking a bit sluggish but Fabian Hurzeler made a triple substitution which sparked them back into life.

Danny Welbeck, returning from a minor injury, was the hero just minutes after his introduction with a deft finish in off the post.

That proved to be the winner as Albion won a fourth successive match. The 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest seems a distant memory as they close the gap on the Premier League top five to one point.

Here are our player ratings:

Joao Pedro opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Kepa

Forced into a full stretch save early doors. Great save from Semenyo at point-blank range. Absolutely nothing he could do about Kluivert’s goal. An incredible save at 1-1 when it looked for all the world Bournemouth were about to score. Another save in injury-time and Brighton just about got the ball clear. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Back at right-back after Veltman’s injury. On the receiving end of a hefty challenge by Tyler Adams but okay to carry on. Some suspect defending but Minteh was often there to help him out. Always an option going forward. Won a free-kick after darting run forward. Perhaps could have got tighter to Kluivert before his unstoppable strike.

Another really solid performance. He’s been a man reborn this season. Looked like he might even have scored tonight after making space for a shot but but he opted to go out wide. Good block to deny Justin Kluivert. Crucial intervention after a succession of headers nearly landed kindly for Bournemouth. Put a bit too much on pass to Estupinan who was bombing forward. Held firm to see out the win.

