Brighton player ratings vs Brentford: Difficult afternoon for defenders but forward 'brimming with confidence' shares top mark after breathless draw
Brighton came from behind three times to draw with Brentford in a thrilling game between two European hopefuls at the Amex.
In a breathless first-half, the visitors twice took the lead but were pegged back on each occasion. Pontus Jansson powered home an early header before Kaoru Mitoma brilliantly lobbed David Raya for 1-1.
It was a case of you’re almost the most vulnerable when you score a goal as, almost instantly, Ivan Toney slotted it past Jason Steele to make it 2-1.
But Albion responded well again and Danny Welbeck made it two goals each, when he got on the end of Solly March’s wicked cross to head the ball in.
Brighton ended the first-half on top and probably should have taken the lead but were punished right after the restart when Ethan Pinnock scored at the back post, following a free-kick.
It was attack vs defence for the rest of the encounter as Roberto De Zerbi’s side battled for a third equaliser.
The hosts missed countess chances – with 33 shots on goal – but it looked like one of those days before Brighton were given a penalty late on. Substitute Deniz Undav’s shot from point blank range was blocked by the hand of Aaron Hickey and the referee pointed to the spot after a VAR check.
Alexis Mac Allister held his nerve to send the keeper the wrong way and earn Albion an important point.
Here are our player ratings.