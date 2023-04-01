Brighton came from behind three times to draw with Brentford in a thrilling game between two European hopefuls at the Amex.

In a breathless first-half, the visitors twice took the lead but were pegged back on each occasion. Pontus Jansson powered home an early header before Kaoru Mitoma brilliantly lobbed David Raya for 1-1.

It was a case of you’re almost the most vulnerable when you score a goal as, almost instantly, Ivan Toney slotted it past Jason Steele to make it 2-1.

But Albion responded well again and Danny Welbeck made it two goals each, when he got on the end of Solly March’s wicked cross to head the ball in.

Brighton ended the first-half on top and probably should have taken the lead but were punished right after the restart when Ethan Pinnock scored at the back post, following a free-kick.

It was attack vs defence for the rest of the encounter as Roberto De Zerbi’s side battled for a third equaliser.

The hosts missed countess chances – with 33 shots on goal – but it looked like one of those days before Brighton were given a penalty late on. Substitute Deniz Undav’s shot from point blank range was blocked by the hand of Aaron Hickey and the referee pointed to the spot after a VAR check.

Alexis Mac Allister held his nerve to send the keeper the wrong way and earn Albion an important point.

Here are our player ratings.

1 . Danny Welbeck Danny Welbeck Photo: Justin Setterfield

2 . Jason Steele - 6 Great assist for Mitoma. Not really at fault for any of the goals but he will be disappointed to concede three. Didn't have much to do after Brentford's third goal Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Joel Veltman - 6 Had Wilfred Zaha in his pocket in the last home game but today was more difficult for the Dutchman. A couple of early errors set the tone for a nervy defensive performance. Could have scored, though, with a couple of cracking efforts. Replaced for final 20 minutes Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Lewis Dunk - 6 Won't be happy to concede three and will be particularly disappointed with the first two goals when he was beaten in the air by Jansson and couldn't stop Toney. Looked comfortable from then on. Should have scored with second-half header. Was clearly angry at himself Photo: Mike Hewitt