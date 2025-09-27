Brighton player ratings vs Chelsea: One 10 and 9 as substitutes steal the show in superb comeback win

Fabian Hurzeler got his substitutions spot on after Chelsea went down to ten men – with four of them contributing to the three goals.

Chelsea had taken a deserved 24th minute lead through Enzo Fernandez’s header – from Reece James’ deflected cross.

Albion improved after the break and started to threaten an equaliser.

They looked destined to score when Diego Gomez was bearing down on goal, with only the keeper to beat, but he was tripped by Trevor Chalobah on the edge of the box.

Hurzeler was left absolutely incensed after no foul was given initially but referee Simon Hooper was told by VAR to check the monitor.

Chalobah was subsequently given his marching orders. This gave Albion the spark they needed and they fought their way back into the game.

Veteran striker Welbeck was only on the pitch for ten minutes when he met Yankuba Minteh’s inch-perfect cross to brilliantly head the ball into the top corner.

After the equaliser, it was all Albion as they searched for a winning goal. The visitors thought they had a penalty when Minteh was caught by Gusto’s high boot but, after a melee in the box, VAR did not see enough in it for a spot-kick.

Undeterred, the Seagulls continued to swarm the Chelsea goal. With 11 minutes added on, a winner seemed inevitable.

They only needed two minutes, with sub De Cuyper nodding in from close range – cue bedlam among the travelling Brighton fans. It was another sub, Mats Wieffer, who got on the end of Yasin Ayari’s inswinging cross and teed up the goal.

Albion weren’t done there with Welbeck scoring the game’s first non-headed goal in the tenth minute of injury-time – and what a finish it was to secure a memorable three points.

Here’s how we rated Brighton’s players after their 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

1 . Chelsea 1-3 Brighton Danny Welbeck scored a brace as Brighton came from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

2 . Bart Verbruggen – 7 Smart saves from Enzo and Reece James’ free-kicks early doors. He was left stranded for Chelsea’s goal. Didn’t have many saves to make, despite Chelsea’s domination before the red. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Joel Veltman – 7 Got the fans hyped up early on by celebrating a strong sliding challenge. Penalised for a foul on Enzo Fernandez but the Dutchman, and the travelling fans behind him, were adamant he got the ball. Replaced by Mats Wieffer. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images