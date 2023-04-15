Brighton player ratings vs Chelsea: Outstanding teenager lands 9/10 and becomes latest star to announce himself on big stage to continue push for Europe
Brighton continued their push for European qualification with a fully deserved win at hapless Chelsea.
Following last week’s unfortunate defeat at Tottenham, it looked like lady luck wasn’t on Albion’s side again after Conor Gallagher’s speculative effort took a wicked deflection off Lewis Dunk and past Robert Sanchez after 13 minutes – against the run of play.
Joel Veltman and Evan Ferguson then were forced off with injuries to compound the visitors’ misery. But, undeterred, Roberto De Zerbi’s side continued to dominate the game and had a hatful of chances to equalise before substitute Danny Welbeck headed in at the back post.
Frank Lampard, who was making his return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager, would have been relieved to see the scores level at half-time.
But he wasn’t able to change his team’s performance and Albion struck, what proved to be, the winner in the 69th minute when another sub Julio Enciso found the top corner with a stunning long-range strike.
Chelsea threw men forward as they tried to rescue a draw but Brighton held firm for a crucial three points in their quest for Europe.