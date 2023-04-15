Brighton continued their push for European qualification with a fully deserved win at hapless Chelsea.

Following last week’s unfortunate defeat at Tottenham, it looked like lady luck wasn’t on Albion’s side again after Conor Gallagher’s speculative effort took a wicked deflection off Lewis Dunk and past Robert Sanchez after 13 minutes – against the run of play.

Joel Veltman and Evan Ferguson then were forced off with injuries to compound the visitors’ misery. But, undeterred, Roberto De Zerbi’s side continued to dominate the game and had a hatful of chances to equalise before substitute Danny Welbeck headed in at the back post.

Frank Lampard, who was making his return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager, would have been relieved to see the scores level at half-time.

But he wasn’t able to change his team’s performance and Albion struck, what proved to be, the winner in the 69th minute when another sub Julio Enciso found the top corner with a stunning long-range strike.

Chelsea threw men forward as they tried to rescue a draw but Brighton held firm for a crucial three points in their quest for Europe.

1 . Robert Sanchez - 7 A surprise appearance in the team after Jason Steele pulled out with an injury. Was beaten by a looping deflection early on and perhaps should have done better. Vital double save at 1-1 in second-half but little else to do Photo: Alex Davidson / Getty Images

2 . Joel Veltman - 5 Deserved early booking after foul on Mudryk who had beaten Dutchman for space. Looked to be losing that individual battle before hobbling off straight down the tunnel with an injury. Replaced by Julio Enciso in an attack-minded change Photo: George Wood / Getty Images

3 . Lewis Dunk - 8 Some important defending early on but it was his unfortunate deflection that opened the scoring. A couple of crucial sliding challenges after Brighton lost ball in dangerous areas and imperious at the back throughout. Albion's second goal came after the captain won the ball off Felix high up the pitch. Cool pass with his chest back to Sanchez when under pressure Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

4 . Adam Webster - 8 Won all his aerial battles against a Chelsea side that is lacking a target man. Played the ball out from the back well as Brighton dominated possession. Walked gingerly off the pitch after late injury Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)