Brighton player ratings vs Chelsea: Seagulls ace dazzles with 8/10 amid Fran Kirby injury concern

Nikita Parris of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with team mate Madison Haley after the final whistle against Chelsea

Brighton’s thrilling 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the Women’s Super League extends both sides’ unbeaten runs

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls secured a well-deserved point in an exciting 2-2 draw, courtesy of smart finishes from Brighton’s Marisa Olislagers and Vicky Losada.

Despite the Seagulls producing a bright start at Broadfield Stadium, a bolt out of the blue from the league leaders opened the scoring in the 16th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea’s star player Lauren James showcased her outrageous skills, bamboozling Albion centre-back Guro Bergsvand before providing an inviting cross into the box.

Chelsea’s Sandy Baltimore latched onto the deflected cross, rifling a volley into the top of the net.

Marisa Olislagers soon ensured the Albion were on level terms, as the defender fired a clever strike across goal and into the side netting despite the tight angle.

Just three minutes from the break, Brighton captain Vicky Losada put the Seagulls ahead. A quick one-two between Fran Kirby and Rachel McLauchlan caught Chelsea out, with the cross hit home from close range by Losada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was interrupted throughout by injury and substitutions, as Chelsea’s world record signing Naomi Girma and Brighton’s Fran Kirby looked in pain as they departed the field.

Both managers also made several attacking changes, with Chelsea and Brighton forwards Mayra Ramírez and Kiko Seike entering the fray.

Among this, James equalised for the Blues with half an hour remaining, as a strike from Ramírez was saved and followed up by the 23-year-old.

Despite Chelsea pushing for a late winner, Brighton continued their determined defending throughout the additional nine minutes to secure a deserved point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result means Brighton extend their unbeaten streak at home in the 24/25 WSL campaign, and remain 5th in the table with 19 points.

These are the Brighton player ratings for their 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Melina Loeck- 7 It was a relatively quiet afternoon for the new Albion number one, however Loeck made some vital saves as the game reached its conclusion. The goalkeeper was powerless to stop either of the opposition’s goals: a terrific volley and a close range effort.

Maria Thorisdóttir- 7 Albion’s centre-back produced an impressive defensive performance, headering the ball and intercepting play to frustrate the Chelsea forwards. Perhaps the defender could have jumped or done more to block the volley from Baltimore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guro Bergsvand - 7 A confident display from the Brighton centre-back, providing some vital interceptions and playing well out from the back. Couldn’t reach the ball before James tapped the ball into the net for Chelsea’s second.

Poppy Pattinson - 6 An assured performance from the Albion left-back. Pattinson looked to advance Albion’s attacks down the left flank in the first half, and defended well to subdue Chelsea’s talented attackers in the second.

Rachel McLauchlan - 7 McLauchlan demonstrated her versatility as part of the Albion backline and also as a midfielder, playing several smart through balls and advancing up the right flank.

Vicky Losada C - 6 An assured midfield performance from the Spaniard was capped off by a well-placed strike to put the Seagulls ahead before halftime. Losada’s afternoon was cut short however, as an injury forced her to depart the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadine Noordam - 7 The Dutch midfielder has adapted well to life at Brighton since her arrival in January, with Noordam producing a solid display in the midfield. Noordam kept and played the ball in the first half, while also hassling Chelsea’s players and intercepting play in the second.

Marisa Olislagers - 6 The defender came into the midfield often and did well to help Albion maintain possession in the first half. Olislagers provided the leveller for the Seagulls with a clever strike across goal from a challenging angle.

Fran Kirby - 7 Despite play mostly coming down the right flank in the first half, a one on one situation for the Albion midfielder demonstrated her threat. Kirby looked more lively in the second half- notably outpacing Lucy Bronze down the flank- until her withdrawal due to some discomfort.

Nikita Parris - 6 Parris was involved in much of Albion’s attacks in the first half, and created problems for the Chelsea defence. However, she could not make as much of an impact in the second half as Chelsea searched to resurrect the scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madison Haley – 8 The young forward was at the heart of Albion’s build-up play and looked lively in the first half. Haley continued to challenge Chelsea’s world-class defence in the second half, holding up the ball well while under pressure.

Brighton substitutes: Johanna Stefanović - 6 Replaced Losada in the 67th minute. Stefanović helped Brighton to see out the second half, with the midfielder providing energy and several interceptions to break up play.

Kiko Seike - 5 Replaced Kirby with 15 minutes remaining. Not much was seen of the Japanese international in an attacking sense as Chelsea kept possession, with Seike instead helping out with defensive duties.

Pauline Bremer - 5 Replaced McLauchlan 15 minutes from time. The forward could not impact the game as she would have liked, as Chelsea maintained possession.

Caitlin Hayes - 5 Replaced Olislagers in the fourth minute of additional time.