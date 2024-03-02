Brighton player ratings vs Fulham: Too many 5s as sloppy Albion suffer disappointing defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albion fell behind on the 21st minute when Harry Wilson curled in a fine strike, after Adam Webster failed to clear the danger.

The Seagulls were all at sea and conceded again 11 minutes later when Wilson’s cross was turned in by the in-form Rodrigo Muniz.

Brighton, who have never beaten Fulham in eight Premier League meetings (drawn four and lost four), were leaving huge gaps for the hosts to exploit but they couldn’t take advantage to add more goals.

An out-of-sorts Brighton were well-beaten by Fulham at Craven Cottage. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi left a number of big names on the bench and he brought them all on in the second-half as he looked to spark a fight-back.

The Italian saw his side have chances to get back into the game – none better than the two that fell to Evan Ferguson but the Irishman’s barren run continued.

Fulham sealed the victory in injury-time as Adama Traore beat Jason Steele when played one-on-one. Substitute Jakub Moder lost the ball in what proved a fatal error.

Marco Silva’s side have put together impressive back-to-back Premier League victories, following the late win at Manchester United last weekend.

Brighton, meanwhile, are struggling for consistency as they prepare for a season-defining double header against Italian giants Roma in the Europa League.

Jason Steele – 5: Looking to recover after error at Wolves but had no chance of saving superb curling shot by Harry Wilson or Muniz's header. Helpless when Traore was bearing down on goal. Didn’t look confidence between the sticks.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 6: Not his usual imperious self – but he was playing out of position in a defensive midfield role. Perhaps should have got closer to Wilson for cross to Muniz. Driving run forward but pass was too heavy. Forced Muniz wide and could only find the side-netting.

Lewis Dunk – 5: The captain was not his usual self, either. He was beaten in the air by Muniz, who made it two with his fifth goal in as many games. Strong header saved by Leno as beginning of second-half. Got back really well to narrow the angle for Pereira but the Fulham man wasted a huge chance in truth. It was a surprise to see him replaced on the hour mark – hopefully he wasn’t injured.

Joel Veltman – 6: Some good defending and tried to impose himself on the game but had his work cut out.

Tariq Lamptey – 5: Offered very little – offensively or defensively in the first-half. Fulham did a good job at keeping the pacey wide man quiet. Replaced at half-time for Simon Adingra.

Adam Webster – 5: Big game for him to impress but made a poor error for the opening goal. Struggling to deal with Muniz. Crucial block to stop Wilson making it three.

Carlos Baleba – 5: Booked for bringing down Harrison Reed. Not what he needed after just seven minutes. Yet to see the best of him in a Brighton shirt. Sloppy pass nearly resulted in third Fulham goal. Important tackle and drove his team forward to ease some pressure,

Pervis Estupinan – 5: Has a point to prove after some criticism from his manager of late. Difficult to blame him for the first goal as Webster didn't help out his teammate whatsoever. Perhaps fortunate not to be booked for a couple of crunching tackles in midfield. Offering little in forward areas. Eventually was booked for dragging down Muniz.

Julio Enciso – 6: Great to see him back in action after returning from a serious knee injury. Nice turn but shot had too much power. Wasteful volley but getting into good positions. Taken off at half-time as his minutes are managed.

Adam Lallana – 6: Through ball just too far in front of him but picked up decent pocket of space. Not far away with shot just outside the box - perhaps should have tested the keeper. Picked out Enciso with lovely cross. Lovely pass for Ferguson should have been tucked away. Replaced almost immediately afterwards by Facundo Buonanotte.

Evan Ferguson – 5: Left something on Bassey as duo were involved in a couple of early tussles. Missed a big chance to half the deficit just before the hour mark. A confident Ferguson would also have found the net when played one-on-one just three minutes later. Really needs a goal to get his confidence back.

Substitutes:

Ansu Fati – 5: Still yet to see the best from the Barcelona loanee. Didn’t connect with ambitious, acrobatic effort late on.

Simon Adingra – 5: Would have liked to see more from him after coming on at half-time. Not as effective on the right-wing as he is on the left.

Pascal Gross – 5: A surprising omission from the starting line-up but the German deserves a rest. He did his best to spark a come-back when he came on but ultimately cost his side a third goal when he lost the ball carelessly.

Facundo Buonanotte – 6: Energetic off the bench. So unlucky to see his shot hit the post when the keeper was stranded. Put the ball in the back of the net in the last minute of injury-time but he was offside.