Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Omari Hutchinson of Ipswich Townplaceholder image
Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Omari Hutchinson of Ipswich Town

Brighton player ratings vs Ipswich Town as midfield ace scores 9 and ex-Leeds United star debuts

By Derren Howard
Published 14th Sep 2024, 16:53 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 17:19 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion were held to a 0-0 draw by newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League

Brighton kept pushing and were a constant attacking threat thanks to the runs of Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter.

Carlos Baleba was excellent for the Seagulls and it was his shot from the edge of the box that almost opened the scoring but it was well saved by visiting keeper Arijanet Murić. It was the first of many saves from the Ipswich Town goalkeeper as he also denied Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck.

Ipswich defended well and almost bagged a second half winner on the break as Liam Delap ran almost the entire length of the pitch but his shot from an acute angle hit the post.

Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra, Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Evan Ferguson were all introduced but Ipswich held firm.

Here's how the Albion players rated…

Very little to do throughout the 90 minutes but used the ball well enough when he had it. Saw one effort from Delap flash past him and whack the post

1. Bart Verbruggen - 6

Very little to do throughout the 90 minutes but used the ball well enough when he had it. Saw one effort from Delap flash past him and whack the post Photo: Bryn Lennon

Played once again at left back and once again looked like he'd played there all his career. Looks every inch an established Premier League player these days

2. Jack Hinshelwood - 7

Played once again at left back and once again looked like he'd played there all his career. Looks every inch an established Premier League player these days Photo: Eddie Keogh

Rock solid at the back as you would expect and a threat at set-pieces.

3. Lewis Dunk - 6

Rock solid at the back as you would expect and a threat at set-pieces. Photo: Eddie Keogh

The Holland international rarely puts a foot wrong these days. Excellent defending and didn't see him give the ball away once.

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - 7

The Holland international rarely puts a foot wrong these days. Excellent defending and didn't see him give the ball away once. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich TownAmex Stadium
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice