Brighton player ratings vs Ipswich Town as midfield ace scores 9 and ex-Leeds United star debuts

Brighton kept pushing and were a constant attacking threat thanks to the runs of Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter.
Carlos Baleba was excellent for the Seagulls and it was his shot from the edge of the box that almost opened the scoring but it was well saved by visiting keeper Arijanet Murić. It was the first of many saves from the Ipswich Town goalkeeper as he also denied Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck.
Ipswich defended well and almost bagged a second half winner on the break as Liam Delap ran almost the entire length of the pitch but his shot from an acute angle hit the post.
Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra, Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Evan Ferguson were all introduced but Ipswich held firm.
Here's how the Albion players rated…
