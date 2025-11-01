Brighton player ratings vs Leeds: 9 for 'brilliant' midfielder and several 8s as Albion win in style with rare clean sheet

Danny Welbeck’s sixth goal in five league games and a brace from Diego Gomez secured a return to winning ways for Fabian Hurzeler’s team.

It was just what the doctor ordered after back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League and Carabao Cup respectively.

It was Brighton’s first clean sheet of the season and their first in 22 league matches.

Welbeck got the party started with a goal from close range after 11 minutes. The veteran striker, who can’t stop scoring, was set up by Mats Wieffer after some lovely work by Yankuba Minteh.

Minteh nearly made it two for the Seagulls after a fast counter attack but the Gambian wide man’s shot went just wide after he waited for the perfect time to shoot.

Leeds – who were second best for most of the afternoon – did threaten the Brighton goal at times. The visitors nearly equalised on stroke of half-time through Sean Longstaff.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin also went close after the break.

But Brighton were quickly back on top and got that all-important second goal through Diego Gomez. The Paraguay international scored his first goal of the season on the 64th minute after more good work out wide by Minteh.

It was then Georginio’s turn to put the ball on a plate for Gomez after a classy run just six minutes later.

The Seagulls were soaring at this point and, if it wasn’t for Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri, the hosts could have had five or six.

The Brazilian keeper denied Gomez a hat-trick and somehow kept out Yasin Ayari’s powerful drive.

Opposite number one Bart Verbruggen – who didn’t have a huge amount to do all afternoon – was alert to make two quickfire saves as Leeds tried to find a consolation goal.

Here are our player ratings for Brighton and Hove Albion:

1 . Brighton 3-0 Leeds Brighton and Hove Albion scored three goals and kept a rare clean sheet as they easily beat Leeds United in the Premier League. Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

2 . Bart Verbruggen - 7 Not many saves to make but preserved a rare clean sheet with a couple of saves in quick succession on the 84th minute. His distribution was good today. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

3 . Mats Wieffer – 7 Much better display at right-back, with continued questions over his best position. Grabbed an assist for Welbeck with a pinpoint cross. Beaten too easily as Leeds threatened to get a goal back at 3-0. Photo: Harry Murphy/Getty Images