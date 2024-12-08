Brighton player ratings vs Leicester: Evan Ferguson struggles and a calamitous 4/10

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City assists Bobby Decordova-Reid for their econd goal during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion

How the Brighton players rated

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester produced a grandstand finish to rescue a point in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Brighton and continue their promising start under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Dutchman’s honeymoon period at the King Power Stadium looked like lasting one game as the Seagulls cruised into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Tariq Lamptey and Yankuba Minteh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Jamie Vardy gave them hope in 86th minute and then Bobby De Cordova-Reid struck four minutes later to earn a point and keep the feelgood factor alive.

The draw means the Van Nistelrooy is still yet to taste defeat as a manager in English football following his four-game spell as interim boss at Manchester United and his maiden win at Leicester against West Ham on Tuesday.

They remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table, but are moving in the right direction.

The result will feel as bad as a defeat for Brighton, who were in total control and missed the chance to move up to fifth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bart Verbruggen – 6/10: Barely tested all game but made a sharp save to deny Justin just before the break. Commanded his area well, but no chance with either goal. Will be fuming not to keep a clean sheet after Leicester’s late resurgence.

Pervis Estupiñán – 6/10 Tested the keeper with a superb strike and nearly scored from a corner. Provided the assist for Lamptey’s opener but faded late on as Leicester piled on the pressure.

Jean-Paul Van Hecke – 7/10 Brilliant defensive work to block Vardy and snuff out McAteer’s break. However, switched off late as Vardy escaped him to score. Solid for most of the game but part of the defensive collapse.

Lewis Dunk – 6/10 Led the backline well for 80 minutes with crucial interceptions, including one before half-time. Capitulated with the rest of the defence late on. As captain, will be very disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tariq Lamptey – 7/10 Full of energy, dangerous in attack, and scored a stunning curler to open the scoring. Faded late and missed a great chance to double his tally before the break.

Yasin Ayari – 6/10 Quietly impressive, nearly scoring from a corner and linking play well. Worked hard in midfield and drew applause from the fans when subbed off on 60 minutes.

Carlos Baleba – 6/10 Energetic first half, winning possession and driving forward. His switch to Estupiñán led to the opener. Subbed off at halftime, possibly due to his yellow card.

Kaoru Mitoma – 5/10 Largely ineffective and missed a golden chance, skying over from close range. Struggled to impose himself and was caught in possession a few times. Not his day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

João Pedro – 6/10 Missed a big chance from Lamptey’s cross early on but pressed well and won fouls throughout. Subbed off on 60 minutes after a frustrating display.

Georginio Rutter – 7/10 Direct and powerful, carried the team forward with strong runs and clever pressing. Fans loved his energy, and he didn’t stop working.

Evan Ferguson – 5/10 Anonymous for much of the first half. Showed a bit of hold-up play but failed to take his chance to impress. Subbed off on 60 minutes.

Subs Matt O’Riley – 5/10 On for Ayari (60’). Struggled to impact the game with limited touches during a chaotic final half-hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck – 6/10 Replaced Ferguson (60’). Took up clever positions and showed intent, but couldn’t create a decisive moment. Looked sharp despite the result.

Mats Wieffer – 7/10 On at halftime for Baleba. Strong presence in midfield, gliding forward with the ball. Played a superb assist for Minteh’s goal with a delicate chip.

Yankuba Minteh – 7/10 Came on for Pedro (60’) and looked lively. Took his goal brilliantly, turning inside and rifling into the corner. Missed a few good opportunities which he will now be rueing. Should have been the match winner.

Igor Julio – 4/10 Subbed on late to see out the game but made a calamitous error, giving the ball away for Leicester’s equaliser. A nightmare cameo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summary Brighton looked in control at 2-0 but crumbled in the final 10 minutes against a pretty lacklustre Leicester side. A game they should have won comfortably but paid the price for late defensive errors.