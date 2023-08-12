Brighton opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-1 win over newly-promoted Luton Town.

Goals from Solly March, Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson secured the three points but it wasn’t all plain sailing against a dogged Luton side.

Brighton made a confident start with Lewis Dunk going close with a header from an inch perfect Mahmoud Dahoud cross.

Joao Pedro had an even better chance to open the scoring – and grab a debut goal – but he somehow manged to scuff his effort wide when he had the goal at his mercy after a cutback by Pascal Gross.

Brighton kept knocking on the door, with a mixture of speculative shots and half-chances but Luton held firm. That was until a defence-splitting pass by Mahmoud Dahoud gave Kaoru Mitoma some rare space and he took advantage with a perfect cross to Solly March, who made no mistake with his header into the net.

After Jason Steele made a crucial save at the other end, Welbeck struck the Luton post.

Welbeck then went close again – and should have scored – when he was found in the six yard box by Mitoma after a defensive mistake.

Luton stuck with the same game plan of frustrating Albion and looking to hit the hosts on the break. There were one or two nervy moments in the second half but Pedro scored a debut goal from the spot to give Brighton a two-goal cushion, with 20 minutes remaining. The Brazilian won the penalty himself after some clever forward play but there was a suggestion he went down too easily.

Luton didn’t give up there, though, and won their own controversial penalty when Lewis Dunk was adjudged to have handled in the box. A VAR check confirmed the decision. Carl Morris calmly slotted the ball past Steele to half the deficit.

However, any hope of a comeback was extinguished when substitute Simon Adingra capitalised on a defensive mistake and scored his first Brighton goal in his first competitive appearance for the club.

Suddenly, Brighton were playing with freedom with time and space to attack at will and nearly made it 4-1 when another substitute Evan Ferguson fired the post with a superb curling effort that deserved a goal.

The teenager didn’t have to wait long for his first goal of the season, though, as he slid in at the back post in injury-time to add the cherry on top of the cake for Brighton.

1 . Solly March scored the opener for Brighton Solly March's header opened the scoring for Brighton against Luton Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

2 . Jason Steele - 7 Barely had anything to do in the first half but stayed alert after Brighton's first goal to make a crucial save. Had little chance to save the penalty. Made a fine diving save at 3-1. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

3 . James Milner - 7 Playing in the Premier League for a 22nd consecutive season, equalling Ryan Giggs' record. Deployed at right-back and his experience was clear for all to see. Good addition to the side. Taken off to a standing ovation late on Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

4 . Jan Paul van Hecke - 7 Filling in for the injured Adam Webster, van Hecke didn't have an enviable task up against Luton's big forward Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, who seemed to target the young defender. Morris put himself about well and should have scored in the first half. Van Hecke settled down as the game progressed and looked very composed in important moments. Played some good passes out from the back. A good option for De Zerbi to have. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images