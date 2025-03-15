Brighton player ratings vs Manchester City: 8 for star midfielder despite glaring miss in pulsating Premier League match

Manchester City and Brighton played out a thoroughly entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

In a huge match in the Champions League race, Erling Haaland’s 11th minute penalty put Manchester City in front. The 24-year-old striker became the first player in Premier League history to reach 100 goal involvements in fewer than 100 games (94).

But the hosts were pegged back just 10 minutes later.

Pervis Estupinan’s 20-yard free-kick had Ortega rooted to the spot as it found the net via the post.

It was the left-back’s first goal since December 2023 – when he scored a screamer against Tottenham.

Brighton were not level for long, though, as Omar Marmoush put Pep Guardiola’s side back in front with a scorching finish on the 39th minute.

The visitors bounced back in the second half with Abdukodir Khusanov putting the ball in the back of his own net, after Jack Hinshelwood’s attempt.

In basketball-like match, both teams threatened to win it. Doku caused plenty of problems but his lack of end product spared Brighton.

Nico Gonzalez went very close with a header – which hit the post – before Jack Hinshelwood’s shot found the side-netting moments later.

It was Brighton who had the best chances to seal it. Yankuba Minteh and Carlos Baleba both had the goal at their mercy but failed to deliver the killer blow in a pulsating Premier League match.

The result leaves Manchester City in fifth place as Albion missed the chance to move above them in the race for the Champions League.

Here are our player ratings:

Bart Verbruggen – 7: Sent the wrong way by Haaland from the spot. Fine stop from Savinho at close range. Beaten by Marmoush from long range. Brilliantly saved Marmoush shot in the second-half. The Egyptian was offside but the keeper took no chances. Booked for time-wasting.

Jack Hinshelwood – 7: Kept his place at right-back in Tariq Lamptey’s absence. Tough battle against Doku who caused no end of problems. Close range effort went in off Khusanov at the start of the second-half. Shot into the side-netting with 11 minutes remaining. The youngster was guilty of a few misplaced passes but he wasn’t made to pay.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8: Did well to put Savinho off with last-ditch sliding challenge. Thankfully okay to carry on after slight knock. Great sliding challenge on Doku, who was penalised for diving. Crucial tackle as City threatened

Adam Webster – 6: Mostly faultless this season but it was a moment of madness to give a penalty away. Gave Marmoush too much space for his goal. Redeemed himself with vital header in build up to second equalising goal.

Pervis Estupinan – 8: Brilliant free-kick to score his third Brighton goal. First since December 2023. Solid defensively too.

Carlos Baleba – 8: Dominated the midfield once again in a top performance, which he should have capped off with a goal. The 21-year-old spurned a glorious chance to win it late on. Cleared the danger after City broke at pace. Exceptional ball to Mitoma deserved a goal at 2-2. Booked for rash foul.

Diego Gomez – 7: First away start and it was a solid performance, in attack and defence. Put the ball on a plate for Minteh but the right winger couldn’t score. Had a shot off target at 2-2. He plays with such flair.

Yankuba Minteh – 6: Quiet first half. Huge chance to put his team 3-2 up with the goal gaping – he had to score but failed to make contact. Beaten too easily by Doku on a couple of occasions. Nice pass to Hinshelwood created a chance.

Georginio Rutter – 7: Superb run to win the free-kick, which resulted in the equalising goal.

Kaoru Mitoma – 7: Early goal ruled out for handball. Shot saved from tight angle.

Joao Pedro – 7: Booked for protests after penalty was given. The Brazilian thought he was fouled in the build up. So close to making it 2-2. Excellent wide play and somehow Baleba didn’t score from the cutback.

Substitutes:

Danny Welbeck – 7: Great hold-up play led to Baleba’s golden chance.

Yasin Ayari 7: Provided some much needed cover and did his jobs well.

Simon Adingra – N/A

Brajan Gruda – N/A

Mats Wieffer – 6: Booked for foul on Foden, giving away a dangerous free-kick.