Brighton player ratings vs Manchester City: Debutant given 'baptism of fire' as Albion's miserable form continues

Kevin De Bruyne’s first headed goal in the Premier League – a superb diving one at that – opened the scoring after 17 minutes before Phil Foden netted a brace. The in-form England man found the net with a deflected free-kick before he capitalised on a loose pass from rookie Valentin Barco – who was making his full Albion debut.

After the third goal, former Arsenal forward Alan Smith said on Sky Sports: “One pass too many for Brighton. You can feel the nerves inside the stadium when they start playing five-a-side in their own box.

“There is courage and there is stupidity when City press you high up."

Brighton’s miserable end to the Premier League season continued with a heavy defeat at the hands of title-chasing Manchester City. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Things got worse for the Seagulls after the break, with Julian Alvarez making it 4-0 from close range after Barco was turned by Kyle Walker, and Steele failed to claim the ball.

The result leaves Brighton with a huge mountain to climb if they are to achieve European football next season, with their winless run in the league extended to five games.

City, meanwhile, move up into second – one point behind leaders Arsenal – with a game in hand.

Jason Steele – 5: No chance with De Bruyne's brilliant header. Gross' deflection left him with an impossible task to save Foden's free-kick. Not helped by those in front of him for third goal. Spilled Alvarez shot but pounced on loose ball. Didn’t cover himself in glory for fourth goal. Great save from Doku to keep score down.

Joel Veltman – 4: Booked for kicking ball away. Just about summed up Brighton's miserable half. Good recovery tackle on Foden, had to get it right when on a card. Replaced at half-time.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 5: Had his work cut out in the first half. Tried to win ball back high up the field. Gave ball away and Alvarez had shot on goal. Great tackle on Foden. Not afraid to put his body on the line.

Lewis Dunk – 5: Good headed effort when Brighton were a goal down. Dragged out of position too often. Strong in moments but tough night for him and his teammates.

Valentin Barco – 6: A baptism of fire for the youngster, who was making his first Premier League start. Gave ball away for the third goal – his only misplaced pass of the half. Turned inside out for the fourth goal. Some decent attacking moments, including a lovely pass nearly led to a consolation goal, and he showed plenty of character. There’s definitely a player there and will only improve with time. De Zerbi said post-match that Barco was the ‘best player on the pitch’.

Pascal Gross – 5: Some nice touches early on. Unfortunate deflection off his back for second goal. Wanted a penalty after Rodri appeared to pull his arm. Difficult night for the German to work his magic up against the talent of Man City.

Carlos Baleba – 5: Very tough for the young midfielder up against one of the best midfields in world football. Overrun in the first half. Settled down a bit more in the second half. Booked for hauling down Nunes.

Adam Lallana – 4: Struggled to impose himself on the game and replaced at half-time.

Jakub Moder – 5: He’ll have better games for Brighton when he doesn’t have the unenviable task of man marking De Bruyne. Gave his man too much room in the box for opening goal. Cut out a dangerous cross. Some nice touches but wasn’t providing enough. Replaced by Igor in the second-half.

Joao Pedro – 6: Tried to drive his team forward in difficult circumstances. Determined play nearly paid off but Ederson was alert. Looked like he was fouled after a superb run but no penalty given – the home fans were furious. Somehow missed from close range late on. Deserved a goal for his tireless efforts.

Danny Welbeck – 5: Had game's first shot on target, as Albion made a bright start. Needed to stay onside to make most of rare attacking chances. Decent effort at 4-0 down. Replaced by Mark O’Mahony

Substitutes:

Odeluga Offiah – 6: Looked bright off the bench. Nothing to lose for the youngster, as he looks to make a name for himself.

Simon Adingra – 6: Couldn’t get a shot off at 4-0 down in good position. The ball wouldn’t quite fall for him but he had a good impact on the game, with a lot of effort on show.

Igor – 6: Helped to halt City’s onslaught and brought a bit of composure to the team as they searched for a consolation goal.