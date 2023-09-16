Brighton showed their class in key moments as their recent dominance over Manchester United continued with a fine 3-1 victory at Old Trafford.

The international break failed to halt Brighton’s superb start to the season – which has been full of goals – as they followed their 3-1 over Newcastle with another three goals.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring with yet another goal against his former club. Another player who loves playing against United, Pascal Gross, doubled the hosts’ lead with a classy finish after the break.

This was a killer blow for United, who thought they had levelled the game before half-time when Rasmus Hojlund – making his first start for the club – finished smartly into the corner. But VAR intervened and Marcus Rashford was adjudged to have run the ball out play in the build-up.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring with yet another goal against his former club (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The hosts fought for a way back into the game but left gaps for the Seagulls to exploit. Substitute Joao Pedro sent home fans heading for the exit door with a fine finish from Tariq Lamptey’s cross.

But Albion’s wait for a clean sheet goes on as another substitute Hannibal Mejbri brilliantly found the net from distance when the defenders seemed to switch off and give the youngster too much space.

It didn’t matter, though, as Brighton looked the more likely team to add to their advantage and sealed a fine 3-1 victory.

Here’s how we rated the players:

Jason Steele – 7: A few comfortable saves but had no chance with Hannibal’s strike from distance.

Tariq Lamptey – 8: Great to see him back in the team. Not a great start in the unfamiliar left-back position with an early booking but recovered brilliantly. Good defensively and dangerous going forward, providing two assists. First assist completely deceived the defenders. Made third goal with super run and perfect pass to Pedro.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 7: Had a difficult time up against Marcus Rashford who could have scored a hatful if he was more clinical. The Dutchman made some important tackles, though, and cleared a number of dangerous crosses away from danger. Booked mysteriously in the first-half

Lewis Dunk – 8: Fresh from impressing the nation with his appearance for England, Dunk was back in front of his fans who know just how good he is. Another imperious performance.

Joel Veltman – 7: A couple of vital blocks, particularly one against Rashford and ball looped onto the crossbar. A couple of late fouls could have earned him a booking

Pascal Groß – 9: What more can you say about this guy? Mr Reliable was just that once again as kept things ticking over nicely in the midfield. before making it 2-0 with a superb goal. He started the move when he played the ball out to Mitoma and did brilliantly to send Martinez the wrong and grab his 3rd goal at Old Trafford in two games.

Mahmoud Dahoud – 7: First start since the opening day win over Luton and deserves to keep his place in the team. Combative display and helped Albion win the midfield battle

Simon Adingra – 7: Grabbed an assist on his first start for Albion. It was a lovely cross to Welbeck, brilliantly left by Lallana. Some good tracking back and was clearly a confident player. More to come from him

Adam Lallana – 7: Class is permanent. What a superb dummy it was for Welbeck's goal.

Kaoru Mitoma – 7: Couldn’t quite get on the scoresheet today but he was a constant thorn for United.

Danny Welbeck – 8: Scored against his boyhood club once again and didn't hold back with his celebration. It was a confident finish to get Albion underway. Held the ball up well and did his duties to perfection.

Subs:

Ansu Fati – 7: Exciting to see him play for Albion for the first time. Showed glimpses of what’s to come. So close to a debut goal but his shot from close range was saved brilliantly by Onana

Joao Pedro – 8: Great impact from the bench. Brilliant finish for 3-0. Nice pass to Ferguson as Albion exploited the gaps in defence. Good tackle on Garnacho. Showed appreciation to fans with game still going on

James Milner – N/A

Billy Gilmour – 7: Sensational pass to Fati deserved a goal