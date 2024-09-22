Brighton player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: local boy delights with 8; three 7s and one 5

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 16:19 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2024, 21:36 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion were held to a draw at Nottingham Forest in a game full of goals and drama (Sunday, September 22).

In a game that saw both managers get red cards, Brighton had a tough game against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium.

Chris Wood gave Forest the lead from the penalty spot after a clumsy tackle from Carlos Baleba in the 13th minute. After a frustrating 40 minutes, Albion burst into life with two quick-fire goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck.

However, Brighton failed to capitalise on early opportunities to extend their 2-1 lead and were pegged back in the second half.

Sosa levelled the score once again after a quick counter-attack in the 70th minute. As Brighton searched for a winner, both managers saw red for their reaction to a late challenge from Morgan Gibbs-White on Joao Pedro.

The Forest man received a second yellow and his marching orders in a dramatic finale.

These are the player ratings following Brighton’s 2-2 draw against Forest.

Jack Hinshelwood scored a cracking header against Nottingham Forest.

1. Brighton player ratings

Jack Hinshelwood scored a cracking header against Nottingham Forest. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Had no chance in saving Chris Woods' penalty in the 12th minute, which nestled into the right corner. The Dutch international came out well in the 17th minute to stop Forest getting through on goal.

2. B. Verbruggen (GK) - 6

Had no chance in saving Chris Woods' penalty in the 12th minute, which nestled into the right corner. The Dutch international came out well in the 17th minute to stop Forest getting through on goal. Photo: Steve Bardens

Slow to track back in the 11th minute with Elanga on the run. Didn't really pressure the away wingers enough and allowed too many crosses to get into the mixer. Looked more positive in the match as it went on.

3. P. Estupiñán - 6

Slow to track back in the 11th minute with Elanga on the run. Didn't really pressure the away wingers enough and allowed too many crosses to get into the mixer. Looked more positive in the match as it went on. Photo: Justin Tallis

Looked a little slow in comparison to the energetic attacking moments from Nottingham Forest in the first half. In the second half, it was a different story. He was composed on the ball and was able to calm the attacking threats from Forest as they came in the second half.

4. L. Dunk © - 6

Looked a little slow in comparison to the energetic attacking moments from Nottingham Forest in the first half. In the second half, it was a different story. He was composed on the ball and was able to calm the attacking threats from Forest as they came in the second half. Photo: Alex Pantling

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonNottingham ForestAlbionAmex StadiumChris WoodDanny Welbeck