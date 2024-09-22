Brighton player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: local boy delights with 8; three 7s and one 5

In a game that saw both managers get red cards, Brighton had a tough game against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium.
Chris Wood gave Forest the lead from the penalty spot after a clumsy tackle from Carlos Baleba in the 13th minute. After a frustrating 40 minutes, Albion burst into life with two quick-fire goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck.
However, Brighton failed to capitalise on early opportunities to extend their 2-1 lead and were pegged back in the second half.
Sosa levelled the score once again after a quick counter-attack in the 70th minute. As Brighton searched for a winner, both managers saw red for their reaction to a late challenge from Morgan Gibbs-White on Joao Pedro.
The Forest man received a second yellow and his marching orders in a dramatic finale.
These are the player ratings following Brighton’s 2-2 draw against Forest.
