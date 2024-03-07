Brighton player ratings vs Roma: Two 4s and multiple 5s as Albion's European journey all but over

Simon Adingra has been a livewire for Brighton at Roma (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

Goals from Paula Dybala, Romelu Lukaku, Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante secured a comfortable 4-0 victory for the Serie A side.

Albion came into the game in poor form – losing consecutive matches at Wolves and Fulham – but there was hope this game could provide the boost they needed.

Unfortunately, it was a similar tale with defensive frailties on show and a lack of potency up front in the absence of the injured Joao Pedro.

Individual mistakes proved costly, with captain Lewis Dunk – of all people – among those at fault.

Simon Adingra looked lively for the visitors and should have had at least one assist to his name after some superb crosses.

Many of them fell to Danny Welbeck but the experienced striker was unable to convert.

Two goals down at half-time, memories of Marseille kept faint hopes alive of a comeback, and Roberto De Zerbi’s men actually responded well after the break. They looked the more likely team to score the third goal of the game before Mancini struck.

It looked suspiciously offside but VAR said otherwise.

Too many of Brighton’s players were caught flat on their heels once again a few minutes later when Cristante headed in unmarked.

Here’s how we rated Brighton’s players on a disappointing night:

Jason Steele – 5: Made a great start with a superb one-handed save from Romelu Lukaku header. Got away with a couple of sloppy passes out from the back. Rounded by Dybala for first goal and no chance with Lukaku's strike from close range after Dunk’s error. Saved another Lukaku header early in the second half. Wasn’t helped by his defenders for the third and fourth goals.

Tariq Lamptey – 6: Allowed a cross too easily on his side, allowing Lukaku a header on goal. Great pace to beat El Shaarawy to the ball and force a corner. Nice cross to Welbeck. Nearly forced a goal with his tenacity. Getting into some goal scoring positions late on. Booked.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 5: The Dutchman is out of form. Not as imperious defensively as he has been for the majority of the season. Booked.

Lewis Dunk – 4: Beaten by Lukaku in the air a tad too easily for the game’s first real chance. The big striker got the better of the Albion captain again after a poor touch and made him pay by doubling the hosts' lead. Not far away with a strike at 4-0 down.

Igor Julio – 4: Not his best performance. Not solid defensively and played some sloppy passes. Not many things went right for him or the rest of the defence, in truth.

Billy Gilmour – 5: Picked up some pockets of space at times but lost the midfield battle in a hostile atmosphere.

Pascal Gross - 6: A couple of dangerous set pieces. Lacking that killer ball that he so often provides. Could get a foot hold in the game.

Facundo Buonanotte - 5: Struggled to impose himself on the game. Goes down too easily, too often. Did look energetic and tried to make things happen but wasn’t happening for him.

Julio Enciso – 5: Wasn’t offering much in the first-half and was replaced at the break by Ansu Fati.

Simon Adingra – 8: Brighton’s best player by a mile. He was a menace on the left wing. His first cross nearly forced N'Dicka into an own goal. Another dangerous cross nearly resulted in a Welbeck goal. Causing a headache for Roma right-back Zeki Celik. Another superb ball in for Welbeck but the striker's header was saved brilliantly. Clever idea with shot from tight angle.

Danny Welbeck – 6: The player with the most European experience was the man chosen to fill the boots of Joao Pedro. But the former Manchester United man was very wasteful on the night. Two towering headers saved from Adingra crosses. Such a wasteful cross after promising move. Shot over the bar after great run by Adingra. Header saved again from Lamptey cross.

Substitutes:

Ansu Fati – 6: Playing with a lack of confidence right now. Some nice touches and was working hard in attacking areas but couldn’t force a goal.