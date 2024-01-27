Brighton player ratings vs Sheffield United: Perfect 10 for hat-trick hero but 5 for 'rocky' defender

In an impressive 5-2 win, the Brazilian took his goal tally for the season to 18, with two composed penalties and a superb finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Albion had taken a two-goal lead after 29 minutes – with Facundo Buonanotte opening the scoring with a sensational long-range strike. Pedro doubled the visitors’ lead from the spot after he was brought down.

Sheffield United were undeterred, though, and managed to go in at half-time level thanks to goals from Gustavo Hamer and William Osula. Both goals were given after long VAR checks for offside – much to the home fans’ annoyance.

The Seagulls responded well and retook the lead via the penalty spot once again after Pedro’s cross was handled by Jayden Bogle. Pedro stepped up to slot past debutant Ivo Grbic once again.

Pedro – the club’s record signing at *just* £30m – scored his hat-trick, and fifth goal in two FA Cup games, with an arrowed strike from Jan Paul van Hecke’s pass.

With the hosts looking for a way back once more, substitute Danny Welbeck added the finishing touch to a rapid counter-attack with a strike too hot for the keeper to handle – sealing a 5-2 win.

The result sees Albion move onto the fifth round of the FA Cup, as they aim to right the wrongs of last season’s heart-breaking semi-final defeat.

Here’s how Brighton’s players rated:

2 . Bart Verbruggen – 6 Could only parry Osula's cross and the ball fell straight for Hamer to to grab a goal back. Not much he could have done about the second goal. Photo: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

3 . Igor Julio – 6 Brilliant block to stop a certain goal. Beaten a tad too easily on occasions. Still working his way back to full match sharpness. Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images