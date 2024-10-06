In the battle of the high-lines, Albion got off to the worst possible start.
Brennan Johnson – who nearly scored minutes in the game when Spurs beat the offside trap – did eventually open the scoring after 23 minutes.
The in-form wide man finished confidently after Dominic Solanke’s defensive splitting pass.
Albion had chances to equalise – with Danny Welbeck missing a golden chance from Kaoru Mitoma’s superb cross.
Spurs made the hosts pay with James Maddison doubling the hosts lead with a strike that Bart Verbruggen should have saved.
Brighton were a different side in the second half and got the early goal they needed when Yankuba Minteh capitalised on a defensive mistake by Destiny Udogie.
Georginio Rutter then grabbed his second goal in successive games with a classy finish after he was given the ball by the irresistible Mitoma.
A resurgent Albion weren’t done there, as Rutter turned provider with some tenacious play on the right to cross for Welbeck. The veteran striker was in the perfect spot to head home and send the home fans delirious.
The hosts held on to secure their first league win since August. It was also the first time they've won a game from two goals down since May 2021 when they beat Manchester City.
Here’s how we rated the Brighton players:
