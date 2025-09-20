Brighton let slip a two-goal lead as they played out a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Brighton opened the scoring against the run of play as Yankuba Minteh latched on to Georginio's throughball, rounded Vicario and slotted home. Excellent finish from Minteh.

The Seagulls deservedly extended their lead on 31 and it was a blistering long-range strike from Yasin Ayari that deceived Vicario and nestled into the corner of the net.

Brighton became sloppy in possession and were punished as Richarlison fired home from close range to make it 2-1 just minutes before the break.

The second half became disjointed and then slightly frantic. The Seagulls had a few half chances with Kaoru Mitoma and Diego Gomez but Tottenham netted a second with 10 to go and it was another scrappy goal.

Kudus sent in a cross form the right, Joao Palhinha flicked on and the unlucky Jan Paul van Hecke deflected the ball into his own net. Probably a fair result on balance.

Here’s how they rated...

Yankuba Minteh Yankuba Minteh celebrates his opening goal for Brighton against Tottenham

Bart Verbruggen - 6 The Dutchman got a hand to Richarlison's effort but was unable to keep it out. No chance with the second. A nice low save to deny Simons. Sound throughout but distribution needs work.

Joel Veltman - 6 Rarely puts a foot wrong and was solid at right back. Played ahead of Mats Wieffer who is easing back from a knee injury