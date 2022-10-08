Brighton player ratings vs Tottenham as only two outfield players get 7/10

Brighton's Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma made a positive impact from the bench in the Premier League loss to Tottenham

Harry Kane opened the scoring for Tottenham in the 22nd minute when he glanced home a cross from Son Heung-min.

It was just reward for Spurs, who had tested Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez earlier in the game through Son and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Brighton’s approach play was impressive but they just could not find a way through a compact Tottenham defence.

After the match matchwinner Kane dedicated the win to club fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone who died at the age of 61.

Sam Morton’s player ratings:

Rob Sánchez: 7 – Had no chance of saving Harry Kane’s instinctive header. Best save came in the first half, from Bentancur’s fierce effort, as Spurs looked to double their lead. Albion mostly kept the ball away from Sanchez’s goal for the rest of the evening but he did his jobs well when called upon.

Joel Veltman: 6: Comfortable on the ball and played a part in Brighton’s good passing moves. Didn’t cover himself in glory with defending for Kane’s goal and booked for a tackle on Son early in the second half. The Dutchman was furious as he thought he got the ball. Replaced by Tariq Lamptey for the final few minutes.

Lewis Dunk: 7 – Caught out of position for the goal but recovered brilliantly with at least three, goal-saving interceptions and tackles.

Adam Webster: 6 – Caught sleeping for Kane’s goal. Part of a defence which barely gave Spurs a sniff of a second goal. Confident with the ball at his feet, as usual. Not afraid to get up the pitch and have a shot himself, on occasion. But he has to be careful, with a moment in the second half when he lost the ball in forward areas and Tottenham had a promising chance on the break.

Solly March: 6 – One of Brighton’s stand-out players in the first half, and so unlucky not to score, but faded as the game went on.

Alexis Mac Allister: 6 – The man who was so influential in the last home against Leicester couldn’t quite live up to that stellar performance but he was mostly cool and composed throughout. A blip early on when he fouled Kane just outside the box. De Zerbi also clearly unhappy when the Argentine played a pass back to Sanchez late on.

Moises Caicedo: 6 – Guilty of a loose pass early on after Spurs started strongly. Had to work hard off the ball at this stage. Brighton soon took control and their midfield man went about his work quietly and effectively. Could maybe have pulled the trigger a bit earlier when found in good shooting positions. Replaced by Billy Gilmour on 89th minute.

Pervis Estupiñán – 6: Looked confident going forward as Brighton dominated large periods. A slick backheel nearly led to a goal-scoring chance. Room for improvement defensively and fortunate not to be booked. Looked tired with De Zerbi introducing Mitoma for the final 20 minutes.

Pascal Groß: 6 – Demonstrated his superb passing ability whilst Brighton dominated the ball but couldn’t find that killer pass or rediscover that early-season scoring form. Played Kane onside for the goal. Replaced by Adam Lallana for the final 15 minutes.

Leandro Trossard: 6 – Some good moments – combining well with Mac Allister and Groß, but, overall, a quiet performance from the in-form forward, who couldn’t repeat his Anfield heroics. Beaten by Son’s trickery for Spurs’ goal and couldn't make a decisive impact going forward.

Danny Welbeck: 6 – On another day, he could’ve had a hat-trick but his luck was out. Provided a focal point all evening and wasn’t easy to pick up but, ultimately, couldn’t find that all elusive goal.

Subs:

Mitoma: 7 – Given 25 minutes to make an impact – and an impact he made. As usual, Mitoma’s pace and trickery got fans off their seats and bamboozled the opposition defence. Couldn't quite force an equaliser.