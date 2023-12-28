Brighton player ratings vs Tottenham Hotspur: 9 for in-form striker and two 8’s as Seagulls beat Spurs in thriller

Pervis Estupiñán scored a goal of the season contender and Joao Pedro bagged a brace as the Seagulls beat Spurs 4-2 at home in a Premier League thriller.
Goals from Estupiñán, Jack Hinshelwood and a Pedro brace sealed the win for the hosts in a thrilling game at the Amex.
Tottenham made a game of it in the second half but goals from Ben Davies and Alejo Véliz proved only consolations.
Here’s how we rated Brighton’s players:
2. Jason Steele - 6/10
Steele was solid in goal, he had very little to do in the first half but was called upon to deal with a number of saves in the second half. He could have done better in preventing the second Spurs goal by being more authoritative with the cross. Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. Jack Hinshelwood - 7/10
Hinshelwood was solid going forward and at the back. The Seagulls defender gave the host the lead after rifled home into the roof of the net. Photo: Ryan Pierse
4. Jan Paul van Hecke - 6/10
The defender was solid at the back and managed to nullify the threat of the Spurs attack. Came close to getting on the scoresheet but his powerful header could only hit the post. Photo: Mike Hewitt