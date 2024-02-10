Brighton player ratings vs Tottenham: Three 8s but also three 5s as last gasp goal sinks Albion in entertaining battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two substitutes combined as Son Heung-min’s inch-perfect cross was met by Johnson at the back post in the sixth minute of injury-time.

Spurs, who dominated for large periods, looked like they would be frustrated by a resilient Brighton defence.

Brighton – managed by Andrea Maldera in the absence of head coach Roberto De Zerbi – started off strongly and took the lead through a Pascal Gross penalty, after Danny Welbeck was fouled in the box.

Tottenham struck a last-gap winner to beat Brighton 2-1. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The veteran striker was involved in a lovely give-and-go with Facundo Buonanotte before he was brought down by Micky van de Ven.

Jason Steele made two superb saves as Spurs chased an equaliser but the hosts really turned the screw after the break.

Eventually their relentless pressure told, with Pape Sarr finding the net after his initial effort was turned onto the post by Lewis Dunk.

Tottenham’s tails were up, and with Son Heung-min brought on in the aftermath of the goal to a thunderous reception – you felt the game as only going on way.

However, Brighton could have won it.

Ansu Fati, who came on a second-half substitute, should have buried it from six yards out after the ball was put on a plate by Kaoru Mitoma.

Facundo Buonanotte also had a chance to win it after more good work by Mitoma.

Tottenham wanted a penalty for a Lewis Dunk handball, which not given after a VAR check – and it seemed the game was over. But there was to be more drama right at the death.

Fan favourite Son, back from the Asia Cup, was the provider of the goal, which sent the home fans wild.

It was a bitterly disappointing result for Albion, who could drop to ninth if Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest.

Here’s how we rated the Brighton players:

Jason Steele – 8: Great save to deny the in-form Richarlison, in one-on-one battle. Another superb stop from Kulusevski's effort. Off his line quickly to deal with the danger. Could have done nothing about the goal after it came off the post. Easy save from Brennan Johnson at 1-1 but wasn’t getting anywhere near the Tottenham man’s winner. Guilty of giving the ball away a couple of times during the game.

Tariq Lamptey – 7: Was always an option when Brighton got forward. Clever play to win fouls and break up the play. Superb defending against Werner. Alert to cut out tame cross. Taken off with yet another injury problem late on – we are all hoping it’s nothing serious.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 7: Aggressive and strong in challenges. Made some brilliant blocks. He was fantastic defensively for 90 per cent of the game and his score would have been higher if not for the two goals. For the first goal, he ran forward to win the ball but his presence was needed at the back when Sarr levelled the scoring. Made the same mistake at the end. He was nowhere to be seen in the box. Typical to crticise him too much as that's the risk, reward system Brighton play.

Lewis Dunk – 6: Tough battle up against Richarlison. The Brazilian bypassed the Albion skipper but the defender got back to deal with the danger, assisted by Van Hecke. Superb sliding block to turn Sarr's shot onto the post but so unlucky to see the ball fall straight back into the path of the Senegalese midfielder. Booked. Caught too high up the pitch when Spurs hit Albion on the counter and struck the killer blow. Same as Van Hecke - simply the way they play.

Pervis Estupinan – 5: Not one of his better performances for Brighton. Didnt't make much of an impact in forward areas and didn’t always provide enough defensive cover. Improved slightly after the break and put in a couple of strong tackles and won important fouls. But he seemed to switch off for the winning goal. Booked.

Pascal Gross – 7: Brilliant spot-kick as the German took the mantle in Joao Pedro's absence. The club legend started the move which led to the penalty. Wasteful with corner which is unlike him. Showed his class in other key moments of the game. Really clever player.

Billy Gilmour – 8: Got back well to clear the danger after promising Spurs attack. Involved in some lovely passing moves. Nice turn to win a foul in midfield. Strong tackles. The Scottish international temporarily lost control of the midfield after the break but he was still tireless in his defensive efforts. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Adam Lallana – 5: Nice touch in midfield. Combined well with Welbeck before Mitoma shot was saved. Gave ball away, almost fatally, when trying to play their way you from the back.

Facundo Buonanotte – 5: Involved in lovely give-and-go with Welbeck before penalty was awarded but was otherwise very quiet. He struggled in the second half against a dominant Spurs midfield. Booked. Big chance to make it 2-1 it but his shot was blocked.

Danny Welbeck – 8: Intercepted the ball and went on a superb run. Lovely skill to beat Bentancur before his curling shot was saved by Vicario. Mesmerizing skill before he was fouled in the box. Pressing from the front, everything going through in attacking sense.

Kaoru Mitoma – 7: It’s really great to see him back. He was relatively quiet in the first half – apart from a shot that was well saved by Vicario. The Japan international couldn’t get on the ball when Tottenham took charge of the proceedings after the break, but he seemed to burst into life after the equaliser. Lovely cross was begging to be headed in. Beautiful nutmeg as Brighton searched for a winner. Put the ball on a plate for Fati who should have scored.

Substitutes

Ansu Fati – 6: Should have scored at 1-1. Did well to find Buonanotte when he was off balance and it nearly led to a goal. Added a boost of energy that Brighton needed.

Joel Veltman – 6: Great to see him back in action. Didn’t do anything wrong when he came on.

Carlos Baleba – 6: Nice pass to Benicio Baker-Boaitey who shot just wide.