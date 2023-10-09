Brighton Women suffered a 2-0 defeat against West Ham United in their first home game of the new Women’s Super League season.

Elisabeth Terland of Brighton & Hove Albion performed well against West Ham

Melissa Phillips’ side failed to back up their opening day victory at Everton and were deservedly beaten by the Hammers, who imposed themselves on a sluggish Albion from the first whistle.

Brighton laboured throughout and West Ham’s Japanese starlet, Riko Ueki, registered a first half assist and second half goal in an eye-catching, player of the match performance.

Sophie Baggaley was helpless as she watched West Ham full-back Kirsty Smith react quickest to poke the visitors into a 1-0 lead from just yards out, after the Albion keeper tipped Ueki’s curling effort onto the post.

The ball was scrambled off the goal-line – and after a moment of hesitancy – referee Amy Fearne awarded the goal via the assistant referee.West Ham doubled their advantage on 52 minutes when their diminutive number nine, Ueki, ghosted in from Lisa Evans’ searching free-kick into the penalty area and headed back across Baggaley into the bottom-right corner.Hammers’ goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold denied Albion levelling in the first half in what was their best goalscoring chances as Elisabeth Terland and Pauline Bremer forced a pair of brilliant diving saves in quick succession.We rated Brighton’s players from 1-10 on a disappointing day at Broadfield Stadium...

SOPHIE BAGGALEY - 6. Assured and calm with the ball at feet playing out from the back and equally adept at going direct and picking out a teammate through long-range passing. Produced a fine save onto the post from Ueki which led to the first goal and was unlucky the rebound fell to a West Ham player. Let down by poor defensive marking for the second goal which was out of reach. Tipped a dipping goal-bound strike over the bar in the second half.

MARIA THORISDOTTIR - 5. Commanding of her back line and strong in the air first half, forced the visitors’ attackers wide and mitigated their pacy frontline who posed a constant threat. Concentration levels dropped second half and poor positioning resulted in losing her marker for the free-kick when Ueki snuck in behind to score the second goal.

POPPY PATTINSON – 6. Provided sound width on the left flank and attempted a couple of decent crosses. The left-back’s best contribution came from a pinpoint cross from which Terland glanced a header narrowly wide of the post. Substituted for Charlize Rule on 57 minutes.

GURO BERGSVAND - 5. Given an early wake-up call after failing to clear a ball across the six-yard box in the first minute which, fortunately for her, the Hammers’ could not keep their close-range shot under the bar. Responded well and gained her composure initially, but struggled to marshal West Ham’s attack and looked out of her comfort zone – overall a bad day at the office for Albion’s centre back partnership.

VICKY LOSADA – 5. Unable to rally her teammates from the early setback and raise their game after the first half. Did not shield or provide her defence with sufficient cover. Helped start attacks from deep at times and get her team up the pitch with some direct raking passes. Expect more from a captain’s performance. Replaced by Maisie Symonds on 66 minutes.

PAULINE BREMER - 6. Combined well with Terland in attacking areas and her best moment came at the end of the first half when a right-foot shot stung the palms of Arnold. Industrious in her forward-thinking movements and pitch coverage but couldn’t quite find Lee with a killer pass. Subbed for Tatiana Pinto in the 66th minute. Brought off for Madison Haley on 66 minutes.

GEUM-MIN LEE - 5. Got into some promising positions and created space for herself but was only fed scraps through a couple of half-chances. Fought to get a shot off on goal in the first half but it was deflected wide. Will be frustrated at having so few touches.

JULIA ZIGIOTTI – 5. Could not unlock the defence or set up a team-mate, did press with intent off the ball and retain possession in tight spaces. Winded in stoppage time and required treatment.

ELISABETH TERLAND - 7. Took a brilliant diving save to deny her right-foot snapshot destined for the top-left corner from the edge of the area. Came very close to scoring a glancing header from inside the area towards the end of the first half from Pattinson’s cross. Saw an off-balance right-foot shot narrowly clear the bar. Arguably Albion’s best individual performance, along with Robinson and Baggaley.

EMMA KULLBERG - 5. Showed her strength in one-on-one situations to diffuse West Ham’s ever-present attacking threat. Found it difficult transitioning to the left side of a back three and found herself and substitute Charlize Rule targeted, with one simple ball over the top almost resulted in a counter-attacking third goal. Replaced by Veatriki Sarri in the 81st minute.

KATIE ROBINSON - 6. Honest and energetic on Albion’s right side, strong running and tracking back, combative in the tackle and tenacious winning back possession. Voted Albion’s player of the match. Booked for dissent.Substitutions

VEATRIKI SARRI – N/A. Took a couple of hopeful set pieces and sent a free-kick from range comfortably wide of the post.

TATIANA PINTO - 5. Good energy and endeavour as Albion went looking for an equaliser, but could not help unlock a stubborn West Ham defence.

MAISIE SYMONDS - 5. Not really involved and bypassed in the build-up play.

MADISON HALEY - 6. Made a positive impact as a second-half substitute in showing for the ball and saw her effort saved after a solo dribble into the box.