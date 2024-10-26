Danny Welbeck's sixth goal of the season and Evan Ferguson’s first strike for almost a year could not see Brighton to third consecutive victory in the Premier League.

Welbeck, 33, was a doubt before the match with a back injury sustained after he scored the winner at Newcastle last week.

But he looked as sharp as ever as he latched on to Georginio Rutter's throughball on 43 minutes and expertly finished from an angle. Substitute Ferguson made it 2-0 as he swept home an effort after fine work from fellow sub Tariq Lamptey. Wolves pulled a late one back through Aït-Nouri and it got worse for the Seagulls as Matheus Cunha fired home the leveller in added time after Mats Wieffer lost possession.

It’s two dropped points for Fabian Hurzeler's team who dominated much of the game against a Wolves team still seeking their first win of the season.

The point keeps the Seagulls fifth in the Premier League standings with 16 points from nine matches.

Here's how the Brighton players rated…

1 . Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the 2-2 draw against Wolves Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Bart Verbruggen 6-10 One vital save from Larsen's header on 73 minutes but had little chance with either goal especially the deflected leveller. Photo: Matt McNulty

3 . Joel Veltman 6-10 Another solid performance from the experienced defender. Playing some of the best football of his career under Hurzeler and disappointed not to take all three points Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC