Brighton player ratings vs Wolves: Two 8s but also a pair of 4s as Albion strike late to salvage point

Jan Paul van Hecke’s header salvaged a point for Brighton against bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion seemed to be running out of ideas in a scrappy game at Molineux when the Dutchman rose to meet Stefanos’ Tzimas inviting cross to level on the 86th minute.

The hosts – who are still yet to win a league match this season – were ahead since the 21st minute after Marshall Munetsi’s powerful strike, which went down as an unfortunate Bart Verbruggen own-goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Danny Welbeck’s header was only half-cleared, Munetsi caught it sweetly on the volley. Verbruggen pushed it onto the cross bar but it rebounded back off him and into his own net.

Jan Paul van Hecke’s header salvaged a point for Brighton against bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Brighton were rocked by the goal and Wolves, buoyed on by their desperate fans, could have been 3-0 ahead on another day.

Jhon Arias missed a glaring chance and Jørgen Strand Larsen struck the post – which gave those inside the stadium the feeling an equaliser was inevitable.

Georginio – who replaced Carlos Baleba at half-time for the Seagulls – was lively, but the team looked short of inspiration in attack with time running out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another sub, Stefanos Tzimas, who worked some magic with a fine cross and Van Hecke was in the perfect place to plant his header home.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a point. Wolves would probably have seen that as a good result if you offered them it this morning, but they will know this was an opportunity missed against a below-par Brighton.

Here’s how we rated the Brighton players:

Bart Verbruggen – 7: Very unfortunate own goal. Made a smart save to prevent hosts from going 2-0 up. Did his other jobs well when called upon.

Ferdi Kadıoğlu – 6: Fourth start in a row and he looks fully fit, which is great to see. Bright early on, with a shot on target after powerful run forward. Combined well with Minteh. Looked a bit ropey defensively at times but he will improve with more games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Dunk (c) – 5: Given a deserved yellow card for swiping Munetsi, who had already skipped on past. Fired a free-kick over the bar when Albion were behind – not sure why he is still taking them. Some vital defending at key moments against the dangerous Strand Larsen.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8: Bullet header! The fans already loved him but just a bit more now. He saved what would have been a dreadful result, despite not having his best ever day defensively.

Mats Wieffer – 5: Off the pace today. He looked confident early on with a long-range strike and a backheel attempt. In defence, he couldn’t contain Wolves’ frontmen. Booked for barging over Hwang Hee-Chan. Taken off after 70 minutes.

Yasin Ayari – 5: Struggled against a physical Wolves team. Will want to forget this performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Baleba – 4: Another below par performance, truth be told. Not at the races in the first half and he was booked for a very late challenge. Replaced at half-time once again.

Yankuba Minteh – 5: He’s had a brilliant season so far but he was wasteful today. Best moment was a lovely cross for Georginio’s chance.

Diego Gómez – 5: Also struggled to make an impact. Tame shot on goal as Albion chased an equaliser. Such an inviting cross which looked destined to be poked in by Minteh but a defender got a vital touch.

Brajan Gruda – 6: Worked hard but didn’t quite get the rub of the green. I saw a few people question why he was one of the first to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck – 4: After his heroics at Stamford Bridge, this was an afternoon to forget for the veteran. He offered very little but, equally, there wasn’t great service for him. He will want that defensive header back for the first goal – it was pretty tame. Booked for foul on Hwang Hee-Chan.

Substitutes:

Georginio Rutter – 7: On at half-time and straight into the action, forcing a Santiago Bueno into a yellow card and winning his team a free-kick. Really clever attempt with first-time finish but denied by superb Johnston save.

Stefanos Tzimas – 8: It was an inch perfect cross for Van Hecke. Hopefully we will see more of him in an Albion shirt.

Maxim De Cuyper – 7: Lively off the bench. Floated a free-kick which forced Johnstone to tip the ball over for a corner.

James Milner – 7: Steadied the ship. A good decision to bring the grandmaster on.