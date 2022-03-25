Trossard, 27, has been a regular fixture in Graham Potter‘s Premier League for the last two-and-a-half seasons following his £15m arrival from Genk in June 2019.
On his day the Belgium international is a skilful and creative force capable of carving out openings and also has an eye for goal.
Trossard however has scored just four times from 34 appearances and has looked below par of late as Brighton have suffered six straight defeats in the top flight.
Trossard is currently away on international duty and is preparing for Belgium’s upcoming friendlies against Ireland and Burkina Faso.
Speaking to Le Soir, he said “I’ve become physically stronger in the Premier League; I’ve put on a lot of muscle mass. Every season I’ve also gained experience.
When asked about what his future holds, the 14 cap international added: “I don’t really think about it. I am 27 years old, and I let everything happen. I’ll listen to the offers, but I don’t necessarily want to leave. Brighton is also a very good club.”
