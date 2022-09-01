All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Brighton and Hove Albion.

After months of activity and speculation, transfer deadline day is finally upon us.

As always, the final few hours of the window are likely to be frantic and packed with plenty of twists and turns, right up until the very last seconds.

But how what deals are Brighton hoping to wrap up before the market closes later this evening?

Check out the latest Premier League transfer rumours below...

Leeds United are pushing to sign Sheffield United defender John Egan before the transfer window closes. Jesse Marsch’s side are facing several defensive injury issues currently, and the Whites are considering the prospect of tabling a late offer for the 29-year-old. (Express)

Newcastle United are planning to launch a “final offensive” to sign Julian Draxler from PSG in the late stages of the transfer window. The German is understood to be content with his situation in Paris, despite a lack of game time in the buildup to this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. (Media Foot)

Newcastle United are exploring the possibility of signing Youri Tielemans from Leicester City. The 25-year-old has received heavy interest from Arsenal this summer, and is still considered a target if Mikel Arteta chooses to strengthen his midfield in the late stages of the window. But the Magpies have also entered the race and are trying to see if Tielemans - who is in the final year of his contract and is keen to leave the Foxes - is a viable option. (Daily Mail)

Brighton’s interest in signing Bologna forward Musa Barrow has “materialised” ahead of deadline day. Torino are also understood to be interested in the player, with his current club demanding around £13m for his signature. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Arsenal hold a “serious interest” in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, and a late move to the Emirates Stadium cannot be ruled out, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. He said: “There is serious interest. Now, the problem is the price because after the Antony deal, internally at Shakhtar, they feel they can sell Mudryk for more than £25.9m. They consider Mudryk to be a fantastic player. Not just a talent, but a player absolutely ready to have an impact in England and ready to have an impact everywhere. They think he is more than a talent, so they are not selling him for £25.9m to £30.2m.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Chelsea have offered £43m for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez. The Dutch champions are refusing to sell any more of their squad this window. However, the Mexico international wants Ajax to consider the offer as he fears the chance to move to Stamford Bridge may not arise again. (Daily Mail)

Everton are ready to table a loan-to-buy bid of £38.8m to Villarreal for winger Samuel Chukwueze. It’s understood that the Toffees are in talks with the Spanish club, and that “tension has risen” over the 23-year-old’s exit. (Marca)