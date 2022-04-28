Brighton plot '£15m' Championship striker swoop, Albion defender close to exit, Jose Mourinho eyes double Manchester United summer raid

Brighton and Hove Albion head to Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League hoping to surpass their record Premier League points tally

Albion have four matches of the season remaining and are on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

Graham Potter's men have already equalled their best top flight points tally of 41 and a draw or better at Wolves this Saturday would see them surpass that milestone.

It's been a largely impressive season for Albion and they will look to finish off their remaining games in positive fashion.

Potter said: “A couple of penalties, a couple of nil-nils turned into wins, and all of a sudden you’ve got eight more points and you can see where that puts you in the table, and that gets you closer to the positions you’re talking about [European places].

“You have to remember as well, last year we had something like the third lowest budget in the Premier League [16th in terms of expenditure], probably haven’t changed so much this year [19th in terms of net-spend]. Sold £65 million worth of players, it’s not all negative you know!”

Potter also said he no longer wants his side to celebrate not being relegated and wants to look further up the table.

“I’m not in favour of parties when you’ve still got games to go because we’ve still got points we want to fight for and what I’d like is for the supporters to celebrate a win and a good performance.

"If you disrespect the Premier League in terms of the quality of the opposition, and things don’t go well and you’re not together and you have problems, you can find yourself pretty quickly out of the league."

