Brighton plot raid on Sunderland academy star, Albion loan ace wanted by Vincent Kompany, Juventus eye swop for Arsenal's Brazilian star

Brighton and Hove Albion remain on track for a first ever top 10 finish in the Premier League and Everton gave themselves a lifeline by beating Chelsea on a dramatic day at Goodison Park.

It is as you were at the top of the table and in the race for a top-four spot as title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool both won, as did Champions League contenders Arsenal and Tottenham.

Fireworks, flares and fever-pitched

Fireworks were let off in the early hours of Sunday morning outside the hotel where the Chelsea team were staying before their game at Everton. The pyrotechnics did not end there as a lit blue smoke canister was thrown onto the pitch after Richarlison’s second-half winner for Everton. The Brazilian could yet end up in hot water with the Football Association after picking up the canister and throwing it. But not even the threat of disciplinary action against Richarlison could sour a victory that takes Everton to within two points of Burnley and Leeds in the battle for survival.

Burnley bounce

When Burnley sacked Sean Dyche after nearly a decade in charge at Turf Moor it was suggested the Clarets had taken leave of their senses. Mike Jackson was put in caretaker control, with his only managerial experience stretching to short spells at Shrewsbury and Tranmere and Burnley’s Under-23 side. Yet Jackson has taken 10 points from four games to steer Burnley out of the relegation zone. Not only that but Jackson (2.50) has a higher points-per-game average this season than Pep Guardiola (2.44) and Jurgen Klopp (2.41).

