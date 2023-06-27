Brighton pre-season schedule confirmed and how it compares with Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion are busy preparing for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign – but where will they be in pre-season compared to their rivals?

Brighton will jet off to America for pre-season ahead of their Premier League opener against Luton Town

With Premier League clubs travelling far and wide to fulfil commercial commitments as well as prepare for the upcoming campaign, the 2023-24 pre-season diary is packed full of fixtures across the globe.

Here, we look at what Brighton and their rivals will be doing and who they will face.

Brighton: This will Roberto De Zerbi’s first pre-season with Brighton as they prepare to Premier League and Europa League action or the first time in their history. So far the club have announced three pre-season fixtures and all taking place in the US as part of the Premier League Summer Series. The Seagulls, who finished sixth last season, start on Saturday July 22 as they take on Chelsea at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. Brentford are up next on July 26 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia and the finish their stint in the US with a clash against Newcastle at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison on July 28.

It’s a vital pre-season for De Zerbi as they prepare for life without their World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who moved to Liverpool earlier this month for £30m. Star midfield man Moises Caicedo is also likely depart with Chelsea an Manchester both keen on the £80m rated midfield. The US trip will also give the chance for new arrival Joao Pedro, James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud to integrate into the team. Brighton will also likely play some behind closed fixtures ahead of their Premier League opener against Luton Town FC on August 12.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will head off to a training camp at adidas headquarters in Nurnberg on July 9 and will face the second-tier side as part of their preparations before travelling to the United States.

The trip includes high-profile friendlies against the MLS All-Stars, managed by Wayne Rooney, in Washington DC, Manchester United in New Jersey and Barcelona in Los Angeles, before they return home to host an Emirates Cup clash with Monaco on August 2 and take on Manchester City in the Community Shield four days later.

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino begins work on July 3 with the squad beginning to trickle back into Cobham from the following day, depending on recent international commitments, before flying out to the United States on July 17 to begin a two-week tour.

The first match comes against Wrexham on July 19 in North Carolina, with further games against Brighton, Newcastle and Fulham also scheduled before the team return home to prepare for their Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Liverpool: Having missed out on Champions League qualification, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be keen to get the ball rolling on a new season.

A training camp in the Black Forest scheduled for mid-July, followed by two friendlies in Germany against Karlsruher and Gruerther Furth before they come up against relegated Leicester and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Singapore Festival of Football.

Manchester City: The treble winners will get a chance to parade their three trophies in the Far East as Pep Guardiola gears his players up to defend their crowns.

Yokohama F Marinos and Guardiola’s old club Bayern are the two opponents they will face at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo before taking on Atletico Madrid in Seoul and jetting back in time to face Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield on August 6.

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have a packed pre-season schedule as the Dutchman aims to add to the Carabao Cup he delivered in his first year at Old Trafford.

United face old foes Leeds in Oslo before a fixture against Lyon at Murrayfield ahead of the US leg of their tour which pits them against Arsenal, Hollywood-owned Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund before a final friendly against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on their way home.

Newcastle: A local clash with neighbouring Gateshead and a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers will open Newcastle’s pre-season.

The Magpies then jet off to the US where, like Chelsea, they will compete in the Summer Series as Eddie Howe’s men come up against Aston Villa in Philadelphia, the Blues in Atlanta and Brighton in New Jersey.

Tottenham: New head coach Ange Postecoglou will return home to Australia as Spurs rack up the air miles on their pre-season tour.