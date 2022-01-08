Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is keen to make FA Cup progress this season

Brighton predicted FA Cup line-up vs West Brom: Graham Potter drops major attacking hint plus Haydon Roberts latest

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is expected to make a number of changes for their FA Cup third round clash at West Brom today

By Derren Howard
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 10:53 am

Brighton defender Adam Webster is likely to miss the visit to The Hawthorns. The centre-back, who played the full 90 minutes in last Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League win at Everton, is suffering from fatigue.

Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk remains sidelined by a knee injury and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma is unavailable due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Danny Welbeck could make his first start since returning from a three-month injury absence but fellow forwards Jurgen Locadia and Aaron Connolly were this week allowed to leave the club.

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael will be forced to make at least five changes.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and midfielder Alex Mowatt are suspended after they were sent off against Cardiff last Sunday. Semi Ajayi has gone on international duty with Nigeria, and loan duo Matthew Clarke and Jayson Molumby are unable to play against their parent club.

Ismael said “one or two” of the younger, fringe members of his squad could expect to be included.

Daryl Dike, signed at the start of the month from Orlando City, is being prepared to make his Albion debut against QPR on January 15 and is not expected to feature against the Seagulls, but Matt Phillips could feature after recovering from a hamstring injury.

1. Jason Steele

The Albion No 2 could be drafted in ahead of Rob Sanchez for this one

2. Shane Duffy

The Ireland international could make his return to the team after injuries and illness

3. Dan Burn

Has been in great form for Albion of late and vital in Dunk's and Webster's absence

4. Haydon Roberts

The left sided defender could be set to start on the left side of a three man defence

