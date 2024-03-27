Brighton predicted line up at Liverpool as 6 changes and big Lewis Dunk call made

Brighton will return to Premier League action this Sunday at title chasing Liverpool. It’s Albion’s first Premier League fixture since their narrow 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium on March 10.
The Seagulls are eighth in the league standings on 42 points from 28 matches with 10 games of the season to go. Roberto De Zerbi – who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Liverpool – is keen to finish the campaign strongly and qualify for European football once again. The Seagulls have a number of injury concerns and they will also assess the fitness of players returning from their international break this week -including Lewis Dunk after his tough evening against Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday. Six changes are predicted from the XI that took to the field against Forest.
Here’s Albion’s predicted starting XI to face Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday, 2pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.