Brighton predicted line-up to face Crystal Palace: Graham Potter to spring Danny Welbeck surprise and Marc Cucurella tactical tweak

Neal Maupay and Marc Cucurella will be a threat to Crystal Palace at the Amex on Friday

The Albion head coach will be missing the talents of Enock Mwepu (hamstring) and Lewis Dunk (knee), while Yves Bissouma is at the AFCON with Mali.

Potter will also have to decide if striker Danny Welbeck is fit enough to start as he works his way back from hamstring surgery.

Welbeck scored on his return as a late substitute at Chelsea and played 60 minutes last Saturday in the FA Cup win at West Brom.

Here's how Graham Potter' s team could line-up tonight for the 8pm kick-off at the Amex against their old rivals Palace.

Rob Sanchez: Missed last Saturday's FA Cup win at West Brom as Kjell Scherpen made his first outing between the sticks. Sanchez however is Potter's No 1 and will return for the Premier League clash against Palace. Looked back to best lately after a shaky spell earlier this season.

Joel Veltman: If Potter goes with a back three, I expect the ever-reliable Veltman to operate on the right side of the three ahead of Shane Duffy. The Dutchman is solid defensively, excellent one-on-one and sound in possession.

Adam Webster: Rested for the FA Cup win at West Brom as Potter manages his minutes following a calf injury. Set to be a key figure in Dunk's absence and will look to bring the ball from the back and start attacks moving forward.

Dan Burn: Has been playing the best football of his career of late. Has played in his preferred position of left side of the three or centre back and has looked all the better for it. Adds balance to the defence and links well with Cucurella.

Tariq Lamptey: The Albion flyer should be raring to go for this one. Wing back position really gets the best out of him and allows him to bomb up and down the right flank.

Adam Lallana: The former Liverpool man's experience and control will be vital for Albion in the middle of the park, especially in Bissouma's absence. Played well this season and the only thing missing has been the odd goal here and there.

Jakub Moder: Developed nicely this season and will add legs and energy to the midfield alongside Lallana. Scored last week at West Brom and will be determined to get his first PL goal.

Alexis Mac Allister: Has started the last three PL matches and should get the nod again for Palace. Scored twice at Everton and adds creativity and a goal threat.

Marc Cucurella: Adapted immediately to the demands of the Premier League following his £15m arrival from Getafe. Excellent signing, adds balance on the left and has the potential to get even better. Should play at left wing back today after an excellent display at Chelsea on the left side of the three. Adaptable.

Leo Trossard: Alion's most creative player and the team always look better when he's on the ball. Four goals this season and links well with Maupay and Mac Allister.