Brighton predicted line-up v Aston Villa: Levi Cowill decision made and huge Alexis Mac Allister call - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a few selection head scratchers ahead of their final Premier League match of the season at Aston Villa

Roberto De Zerbi insists Europa League-bound Brighton will not be in holiday mode during their Premier League finale at Aston Villa.

Albion’s visit to Villa Park had been earmarked as a potentially pivotal contest in the battle for European football.

But the Seagulls travel to the West Midlands relatively pressure free having already cemented sixth position following Wednesday evening’s thrilling 1-1 draw at home to champions Manchester City.

Seventh-placed Villa need to win on Sunday to extinguish any prospect of Tottenham or Brentford leapfrogging them into the Europa Conference League spot.

Despite the match being a dead rubber for Brighton, head coach De Zerbi is determined to maintain standards and register a 19th victory of a record-breaking campaign.

“We have to respect our club, our fans, ourself in every situation,” said the Italian. “In training sessions, in friendly games, in Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, we have to play seriously, all the time.

“We will prepare our best for the next game and we leave to Birmingham to win and to play in our way. I spoke with the players, we have to arrive ready and the holiday has not started.”

Villa were one of only five visiting teams to win at the Amex Stadium this term thanks to a 2-1 success in Brighton’s final game before the World Cup.

Here’s how Albion could line-up for this one...

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, talks to Levi Colwill of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, talks to Chelsea loan Levi Colwill Photo: Julian Finney

2 . Jason Steele - GK De Zerbi has tipped his No 1 stopper for an England call in the near future Photo: Richard Heathcote

3 . Pascal Gross - RB With Joel Veltman struggling with a hamstring issue, Pascal Gross is set to start at right back. Although Don't be surprised to see young Offiah appear in the second half Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Jan Paul van Hecke - CB The young Dutch defender impressed against Man City and could keep his place with Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster struggling with injuries Photo: Mike Hewitt