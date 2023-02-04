Brighton predicted line-up v Bournemouth: Billy Gilmour, Tariq Lamptey decision made and Moises Caicedo waits

De Zerbi will assess the fitness of striker Evan Ferguson, who was injured against Liverpool, while defender Adam Webster will also be assessed. Albion will also be without their World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who is suspended having picked up five yellow cards so far this season. It means there could be an instant recall for wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo, who remianed at the club in last month’s transfer window despite bids from Arsenal and Chelsea. Caicedo was placed ‘on leave’ but returned to training on Wednesday and has been welcomed back by De Zerbi and his teammates. “I am very happy Moises stays with us until the end of the season. I want to speak to our fans because I want them to support him. I don’t want them to criticise him. I love Moises, the people who work inside of Brighton love Moises, he’s a good guy.”