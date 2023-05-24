Sixth-placed Albion will almost certainly be in the Europa League due to their healthy goal difference but need one more point to banish any prospect of having to settle for the Europa Conference League. De Zerbi would love that point to arrive tonight against the Champions in what could be a final home game for their talented midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister – both have been heavily linked with moves away this summer, with Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal all circling. De Zerbi said: “It can be the last game but I don’t know. I think they can have the possibility to change because they deserve to play in another level. But now we can offer them the possibility to play in Europe because our level is bigger now. Next season we will play in Europe and we can offer them one possibility more.”