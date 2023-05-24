Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton predicted line-up v Man City: Huge Lewis Dunk decision made and Billy Gilmour call - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Manchester City to the Amex Stadium tonight – but how will Roberto De Zerbi’s men line-up?
By Derren Howard
Published 24th May 2023, 08:19 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:51 BST

Brighton secured continental football next term with two games to spare thanks to Sunday’s 3-1 win over relegated Southampton.

Sixth-placed Albion will almost certainly be in the Europa League due to their healthy goal difference but need one more point to banish any prospect of having to settle for the Europa Conference League. De Zerbi would love that point to arrive tonight against the Champions in what could be a final home game for their talented midfield duo of Alexis Mac Allister – both have been heavily linked with moves away this summer, with Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal all circling. De Zerbi said: “It can be the last game but I don’t know. I think they can have the possibility to change because they deserve to play in another level. But now we can offer them the possibility to play in Europe because our level is bigger now. Next season we will play in Europe and we can offer them one possibility more.”

Here’s how Albion could line-up for this one...

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk has been playing through pain to lead Albion to Europe

1. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion warms up prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk has been playing through pain to lead Albion to Europe Photo: Mike Hewitt

Albion's No 1 will have to be at his best against a potent City attack

2. Jason Steele - GK

Albion's No 1 will have to be at his best against a potent City attack Photo: Richard Heathcote

The midfielder could once again fill in at right back if Veltman is injured

3. Moises Caicedo - RB

The midfielder could once again fill in at right back if Veltman is injured Photo: Mike Hewitt

The skipper is struggling with a neck injury but he would not want to miss this one

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper is struggling with a neck injury but he would not want to miss this one Photo: Mike Hewitt

