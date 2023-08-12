Brighton predicted line-up vs Luton Town: Moises Caicedo replacement confirmed and a Joao Pedro surprise

Brighton and Hove Albion will start their new Premier League campaign as they welcome newly-promoted Luton Town to the American Express Stadium

Luton are back in the top flight for the first time since 1992 and are expected to be fired-up for the occasion. Brighton’s preparations have been dominated by the transfer situation with Moises Caicedo. Albion have accepted a British record transfer fee in the region of £110million from Liverpool for the Ecuador midfielder, although reports suggest he would prefer to join Chelsea.

Head coach De Zerbi is resigned to losing 21-year-old Caicedo but had a defiant message as he focused on further strengthening his squad going into a campaign which will include Europa League football.

“I’ve already forgotten Moises,” said the Italian. “I’m really proud for the players we have in the squad. We have to complete the squad.

Roberto De Zerbi manager of Brighton & Hove Albion is preparing his team to face Luton Town at the American Express Stadium on Saturday

“We want to improve the squad because we lost Mac Allister, we lost (Levi) Colwill (on loan from Chelsea last season), maybe we lose Caicedo.

Brighton achieved a club-record sixth-placed finish in the top flight last term to secure European qualification for the first time.

Albion have already recruited goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, defender Igor Julio, midfielders James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud, and forward Joao Pedro for the upcoming campaign.

De Zerbi added: “Tomorrow is one of the most difficult games in this moment for us because for Luton it will be a historic day and we have to fight,” said De Zerbi.

“If we want to win, we have to play like a top team, thinking Luton are a top team. The first game in the Premier League, the motivation, the emotion, the spirit is very important.”