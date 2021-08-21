Brighton predicted line-up vs Watford: Graham Potter confirms Aaron Connolly return and Adam Lallana surprise

The Republic of Ireland striker missed last weekend’s 2-1 win at Burnley due to “personal reasons”, but boss Graham Potter has revealed those concerns have been resolved.

Forward Danny Welbeck and full-back Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined with hamstring problems. Defender Joel Veltman will miss out due to self-isolation.

Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister all impressed from the bench at Burnley and are pushing for starting roles against a Watford team who beat Aston Villa 3-2 last Saturday.

Rob Sanchez A few shaky moments at Burnley but will start in goal against Watford

Shane Duffy Impressed on his return at Burnley and should keep his place in Albion's defence to face Watford

Lewis Dunk Will be all the better having played 90 minutes at Burnley

Adam Webster Was excellent at Burnley and got better as the game progressed