Brighton and Hove Albion will look to make it three Premier League wins from their first three as they welcome West Ham to the Amex Stadium

The Seagulls will be without Julio Enciso for perhaps the next four months after the playmaker sustained a knee injury. It’s a huge blow for player and club and as the Paraguay international was excellent at Wolves last week and was was set to be a key player for Roberto De Zerbi’s team this term.

On a more positive note De Zerbi also confirmed that, after two substitute appearances, striker Evan Ferguson would start at home to West Ham on Saturday.

He should benefit from the form of Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma, who scored a wonder goal at Molineux.

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, confirmed Evan Ferguson will play up front for the Seagulls

“I don’t know if he is the best but he is one of the best for sure,” said De Zerbi. “We are lucky to play with Mitoma. He can show his quality with us because every player of Brighton can give the right ball to put him in the right conditions to show his quality – the one-v-one is his quality.

“Before that though you have to put him in the right condition to get into those positions and we are doing that.”

His form, and that of a number of other players, has ensured the Seagulls currently are not feeling the significant loss from their midfield of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo after their transfers to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively. “We know we have lost big players but the idea is the same,” said left-back Pervis Estupinan. “We all continue the same way. We try to do things well even without these players and try to get used to it as soon as we can to be able to fight in the league.

“I think the start of the season has been very good but we will keep going with the same humility, the same calm, knowing that we have only just started.”